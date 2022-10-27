Strictly star Hamza Yassin makes ‘exciting’ announcement as he’s tipped to win

Strictly Come Dancing star Hamza Yassin took to Instagram yesterday with an exciting announcement.

The wildlife presenter has emerged as the breakout star out of this years’ Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

Yesterday on social media, he surprised fans by revealing the title and release date for his upcoming book – Go Birding: The Joy of Birdwatching and How to Get Started.

Hamza posted a stock image of the book’s working cover alongside a caption: “I am so excited to announce that my new book, Go Birding, will be published on 8th August 2023 by @octopus_books_.

“This book will be full of advice to help you get started on your own birding adventures. Go Birding is available to pre-order now via the link in my bio.”

Many fans vocalised their excitement for Hamza’s upcoming foray into literature by commenting on the post.

One fan gushed: “Oooh! How exciting! Congratulations!”

Another commented: “Woohoo! Sounds like a great book coming from a fellow avid avian watcher. Looking forward to a day when you can show me some Scottish birds.”

A third wrote: “Congratulations, looks like it will be a brilliant book! Definitely ordering.”

Despite not releasing until August 2023, the guide is already available to pre-order on Amazon.

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal are competing on Strictly Come Dancing 2022 (Credit: BBC)

Hamza Yassin tipped to win Strictly Come Dancing 2022

Fans and viewers have been rushing to place their bets since it was revealed that the 32-year old wildlife cameraman had been outed as the ‘frontrunner’ to take home the coveted Glitterball trophy this year.

Hamza emerged as the bookies’ favourite earlier this week.

According to Betfair, his odds to win have been placed at 5/6, while Helen Skelton is right behind him with 4/1.

Hamza has already dropped a stone since joining the competition (Credit: SplashNews)

Strictly weight loss

Hamza and his partner, Jowita, are putting in the hours of practice. Hamza revealed he has already lost a considerable amount of weight through these rigorous training sessions – which span up to nine hours per day.

He told BBC Radio Scotland: “I’ve lost a lot of weight already, around 6.5kg (one stone), which is unheard of really.

“But if you’re training nine hours a day you kind of get that. It’s hard. Everything just aches and aches.”

He expressed how “tough” it gets to keep his energy up for so long, revealing that Jowita has to “pull out all the stops” to motivate him.

He said: “It does get tough sometimes. Jowita’s fitness levels are out of this world, but by about three or four o’clock I’m flagging, so she has to pull out all the stops to bring my energy back up again.”

Strictly Come Dancing’s Halloween special will air on BBC One, Saturday October 29, from 6:50pm.

