Stacey Solomon has opened up on the reason she won’t take Joe Swash’s surname after their wedding day.

The 31-year-old Loose Women host was left stunned after her fiancé, 39, proposed on Christmas Eve last year.

Since then, Stacey has wasted no time as she recently confirmed the big day is set for July 2021.

Stacey Solomon has opened up on her wedding to Joe Swash (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Stacey say?

Discussing her upcoming nuptials with Zoe Ball on Radio 2, Stacey explained she won’t be taking Joe’s name after the service.

Instead, the presenter wants to keep the same name as her sons.

Read more: Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash wedding date revealed as she worries ceremony may not go ahead

As well as one-year-old son Rex with fiancé Joe, Stacey is also a proud mum to Zachery, 12, and Leighton, eight.

Speaking to Zoe, she shared: “It is a really funny one, obviously Joe would love me to have his second name.

Stacey wants to keep her surname (Credit: ITV)

“Nothing wrong with his second name but because of kids I want to have the same surname as the kids.”

Stacey revealed she is yet to be convinced, adding: “Maybe I will double-barrel it.”

I want to have the same surname as the kids

Meanwhile, the ITV star also admitted she was “heartbroken” when her sister dropped her surname.

She went on: “When my sister got married I felt a bit heartbroken, ‘like you aren’t my full sister anymore’.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Stacey announces her wedding date

Furthermore, Stacey recently revealed her wedding date to Joe.

The pair are due to get married in July this year.

Read more: Stacey Solomon shows off stretch marks on Instagram and brands them ‘natural glitter’

Announcing the news on Instagram, the mum-of-three shared a confirmation email she received from the venue.

Alongside the post, she added: “Just got this email through and I’m having a little cry… Joe defo has ‘watery eyes’ as well… It actually feels real now.”

Joe proposed on Christmas Eve last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In addition, Stacey wrote: “I can’t believe in a few months I’ll be a Mrs. With all of my boys by my side… Hopefully if all is safe and well to do so.”

Meanwhile, last month, Stacey detailed plans for the upcoming day.

She told Hello! magazine: “We’ve got four boys and they will all just be our page boys. We didn’t want to make one the best man or give one a special role. But I would like them all to walk me down the aisle with my dad.”

Elsewhere, Stacey also shared her fears that she might not be able to have the wedding exactly how she wants it.

She said that while the planning is going “really well”, she’s “trying to stay as positive as possible” because COVID could shut everything down.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.