Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have revealed their wedding will likely take place this summer.

The 31-year-old Loose Women panellist announced the date for their upcoming nuptials on her Instagram Story last night (January 31).

But it isn’t without some worry, as Stacey admitted she is unsure whether the big day will even go ahead.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have revealed their wedding date (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Stacey Solomon say about her wedding to Joe Swash?

It comes after Stacey answered her followers’ burning questions about their big day.

She wrote: “So many questions, so I’ve tried to answer the most asked ones.

“We are hoping to get married end of summer. We know we won’t be allowed many people but still unclear on exactly how many.”

In addition, Stacey shared: “We will most likely need to have a table for every household but again not clear with the vaccine progress etc…”

The Loose Women star announced the date on Instagram (Credit: Instagram Story/staceysolomon)

The presenter later went on to explain that the ceremony may not happen due to COVID.

She continued: “It may all be stopped like so many people’s special days have been over the last year.

We are hoping to get married end of summer

“But planning & making bits makes me happy and trying to think positively about the future is always nice.”

It isn’t the first time Stacey has opened up about her wedding day, having previously revealed she wants to make everything herself.

Stacey fears the big day may not go ahead (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When did Joe Swash propose?

Joe popped the question to Stacey on Christmas Eve last year.

The former I’m A Celebrity winner surprised her during their usual family walk in Essex.

Following the romantic gesture, Stacey took to Instagram to share a snap of Joe, 38, wrapping his arms around her back at their home.

With their dog in the foreground, Stacey captioned the image: “My fiancé. It just doesn’t get old.

The couple are planning to wed in summer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“My first picture with my future husband (sounds so weird).”

Meanwhile, Stacey recently revealed Joe is convinced she’s Sausage on The Masked Singer.

Speaking to her partner on Instagram, Stacey told him: “Why would I not tell you of all people. Why would I need to hide it from you? I’m not the Sausage, I promise.”

Nevertheless, a lot of the signs seem to have pointed towards Stacey.

