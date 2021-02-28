Stacey Solomon confirmed her wedding date this weekend and has revealed details of her plans for the big day.

The TV presenter, 31, and her partner Joe Swash, 39, got engaged in December.

And on Instagram on Saturday (February 27) evening, Stacey confirmed they would be getting married in July 2021.

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon are getting married this summer (Credit: Sue Andrews / SplashNews.com)

Stacey Solomon’s plans for her wedding day

Now, the Loose Women host has revealed details of her plans, including the adorable roles her sons will play.

Stacey has Zachary, 12, and Leighton, eight, from previous partners, and Rex, 21 months, with Joe, who also has a 13-year-old son, Harry, from a previous relationship.

In a chat with Hello! magazine, Stacey revealed that her sons will be page boys and will walk her down the aisle with her dad.

She told the publication: “We’ve got four boys and they will all just be our page boys. We didn’t want to make one the best man or give one a special role. But I would like them all to walk me down the aisle with my dad.”

Joe popped the question to Stacey in December (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Two wedding ceremonies

Elsewhere, Stacey revealed her fears that she might not be able to have the wedding exactly how she wants it.

She said that while the planning is going “really well”, she’s “trying to stay as positive as possible” because COVID could shut everything down.

Stacey said that if she can only have a small number of people at her wedding, she and Joe will prioritise those in their lives to whom time is most precious.

She said: “There are people in our lives who we don’t think we will, unfortunately, have much time left with. So if worst comes to worst, and we can only have a wedding of six, then we will get married with those special people because it’s really important to us to have certain people there.”

Stacey revealed the date of their wedding to followers on social media (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Stacey ‘excited’ for the big day

Joe’s nan died during lockdown last year.

Speaking further, Stacey revealed that, at present, the plan is to have two ceremonies – one in July and another with more people once life is back to normal.

She said: “I am really excited… for now, we’re planning a small wedding and then will do another ceremony later on when everything’s settled.”

