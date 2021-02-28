Stacey Solomon has confirmed the date of her wedding to Joe Swash.

The Loose Women star, 31, got engaged to Joe in December after he popped the question during a romantic walk near their home.

Stacey has now revealed she and Joe are due to get married in July this year.

The star confirmed her wedding date to Joe

Stacey Solomon confirms wedding date

The mum-of-three shared a confirmation email she received from the venue.

Stacey said: “Just got this email through and I’m having a little cry…

“Joe defo has ‘watery eyes’ as well…It actually feels real now.”

Stacey said she "can't wait" to marry Joe

She added: “I can’t believe in a few months I’ll be a Mrs. With all of my boys by my side…

“Hopefully if all is safe and well to do so.”

Just got this email through and I’m having a little cry.

Stacey then posted a photo of herself and Joe sharing a cuddle.

She wrote: “I can not wait to marry you @realjoeswashy.”

The star later showed off her wedding scrapbook as she revealed a glimpse at her plans.

Joe and Stacey are due to get married in July this year

She said: “I really hope all of you that have been waiting and planning so long now for your special day get the dream day that you deserve this year.

“And that 2021 is full of all of the love that 2020 missed out on…”

Meanwhile, Stacey announced her engagement to Joe just before Christmas last year.

Stacey said on Instagram: “Today we went for a walk in the woods… Like we always do. But it didn’t look the same – actually full-on blubbering as I write this…

“And Joe with our boys, in my favourite place in the world… He asked me to marry him.”

Stacey and Joe have one child together – one-year-old son Rex.

Meanwhile, Stacey has sons Zachary, 12, and Leighton, eight, from previous relationships.

Joe has a son called Harry, 13, also from a past relationship.

