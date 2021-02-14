Stacey Solomon took to Instagram to proudly show off her stretch marks.

The Loose Women star, 31, encouraged her followers to embrace their flaws.

The mum-of-three, reassured a concerned fan who said they were too shy to rock a crop top.

The fan wrote: “I know this sounds stupid but I love that you’re wearing a crop top, I’m 21 and never feel confident enough for one and seeing you wear one and not be conscious gives me a bit of courage.”

Replying on her Instagram Stories, Stacey then pointed out her stretch marks on her hips.

Stacey encourages self-love and acceptance on Instagram

And wrote: “In case no one has told you lately, nothing you say is stupid. None of your thoughts are ones only you have had.

“You’re never alone and you are perfect. So perfect that you can wear/say/do whatever you want if it makes you happy. And you deserve to be happy.”

Stacey then added: “It’s took me a long time to try and be kinder to myself because we get thought that that’s not very attractive. But the truth is stretch marks are natural glitter, scars are stories and veins keep us alive. Your body is incredible.”

Stacey says she loves her body

This is by no means the first time Stacey has celebrated her stretch marks.

She has pointed them out on several occasions on Instagram before.

Just last year she shared a lovely photo of herself in a crop top and shorts.

Here she wrote: “Love My Body. It is changing all of the time so it takes some getting used to now and again…

“But thank Goodness it does change because if it didn’t I wouldn’t have that smile to wake up to every morning or those big brothers of his either…

“Seeing all of your body confidence posts yesterday and today just reminded me of how much I miss being nice to myself.

“I’ve lost weight recently for some reason and I didn’t lose my skin with it so I’ve not been very nice to myself about it which isn’t like me at all.”

She added: “Your posts have reminded me that I am beautiful and every BODY is different and that’s what makes them special. You are the only you and that is perfect IMO.”

And once again she reminded her followers that stretch marks are just a natural form of glitter.

Stacey wrote: “Cellulite is pretty, Stretch marks are glitter, extra skin is extra so it’s got to be good right? Feel like I’ve got a special offer on skin.

“I love you all to the moon and back. Be nice to yourself. Because that’s what you deserve.”

