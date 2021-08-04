Joe Swash has revealed the ‘strange’ food Stacey Solomon is currently eating while pregnant.

The happy couple are preparing to welcome their first daughter together in the upcoming months.

Despite their excitement, Joe admitted Stacey‘s pregnancy journey isn’t without some faults.

Joe Swash has opened up on Stacey Solomon’s pregnancy cravings (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Joe Swash say?

Teaming up with snack company Peperami, Joe discussed his own favourite foods.

He shared: “I am a man of simple pleasures. If I want a snack, it will be something that fills me up. I’m old fashioned – meat, veg, potatoes.

“Stacey loves all that fancy stuff; she’ll whip up strawberries and cream on pastry – that is my worst nightmare!”

Her snack habits have just got stranger now that she is pregnant

Joe added: “Her snack habits have just got stranger now that she is pregnant! She likes to eat raw cauliflower coated in mango chutney, mayonnaise, then mixed with curry power.

“She loves it, but it makes my stomach churn making it for her.”

However, Joe’s own eating habits are just as unusual.

Joe revealed Stacey’s cravings make his ‘stomach churn’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Pregnant Stacey Solomon shares touching message on Instagram for her unborn baby daughter

In addition, he said: “For me, I put jam on my cornflakes with a dash of milk in the morning.

“My grandad used to do it and now I do. I used to think it was gross, but now I love it!”

Food cravings aside, Stacey recently opened up on her baby daughter’s due date.

When is Stacey Solomon due?

On Instagram, the 31-year-old star teased that she is likely to give birth at end of September or the beginning of October.

She said: “I know she’s going to be here in eight or nine weeks so I just think, oh no, I’ve got to get so much done!

“But hopefully when she comes I’ll just be able to chill and be myself.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

The star had been due to wed 39-year-old Joe this summer, however they put their plans on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But while Stacey may be in the charge of the big day, Joe admits he’s planning to surprise his bride.

“Stacey has the vision, and I’m here to back her up and try and get her what she wants. Stacey is the organiser,” he said.

Read more: Joe Swash reveals he’d go back to EastEnders as it’s ‘unfinished business’

“I have some surprises in store for Stacey on the day, but I’m keeping them secret, so it is a surprise for her!”

The couple plan to have their wedding in the garden of their home, Pickle Cottage, in Essex.

Joe Swash has been challenged by Peperami to take on the nation’s food fails and trial Britain’s saddest snacks. To watch the full episode, visit @PeperamiTV on Instagram.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.