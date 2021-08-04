Stacey Solomon has taken to Instagram to reveal she is set to welcome her baby daughter in the upcoming weeks.

The Loose Women star, 31, is currently expecting her second child with fiancé Joe Swash.

And it appears their bundle of joy will be here pretty soon.

Stacey Solomon has revealed her baby daughter’s due date (Credit: Instagram Story/staceysolomon)

What did Stacey Solomon share on Instagram?

Stacey made the comment whilst talking to fans on her Instagram Story.

In the clip, she teased that she is likely to give birth at end of September or the beginning of October.

Stacey shared: “I feel like I’m really just rubbish at the moment.

I know she’s going to be here in eight or nine weeks

“I remember when I used to be really good at Instagram and I used to have really good days whereas now I feel like I’m constantly chasing my tail and trying to get my work commitments in and be with the boys as much as possible.”

The TV star added: “I know she’s going to be here in eight or nine weeks so I just think, oh no, I’ve got to get so much done!

“But hopefully when she comes I’ll just be able to chill and be myself.”

Stacey and Joe already share two-year-old son Rex.

The ITV star is also a mum to sons Zachary, 13, and Leighton, nine.

In addition, Joe has 14-year-old Harry from a previous relationship.

Joe opens up on welcoming his first daughter

Meanwhile, Joe recently shared his excitement over welcoming his first daughter with Stacey.

He said: “I watch Stacey getting the nursery together, painting it pink and adding the final touches – it brings a smile to my face.

“I can see how excited she is – we both are. But equally, if we had a little boy, I would have my five aside team sorted – there was always going to be a winner!”

Stacey and Joe are welcoming their first daughter together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In addition, Joe shared: “The boys can’t wait to have a little sister, especially baby Rex!”

The chat followed shortly after Stacey declared she was taking a social media break ahead of giving birth.

The star had been struggling with extreme tiredness and urged herself to slow down.

On Instagram, Stacey penned: “Sooooo tired today. Got home and haven’t moved from the sofa. I’m going to put my phone in the drawer for a little while I think and try and catch up a bit.”

