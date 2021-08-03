EastEnders star Joe Swash has revealed he would go back to the BBC soap.

Joe played Mickey Miller in the show from 2003 until 2008 before making a return in 2011. However his character hasn’t returned to Albert Square since.

Now Joe has revealed that he would like to return to the soap again.

Joe Swash talks returning to EastEnders

The actor was talking to snack company Peperami and was asked what’s next in his career and if his kids would be following in his TV footsteps.

Joe Swash was in EastEnders from 2003 until 2008 before making a return in 2011 (Credit: SplashNew.com)

Joe said: “My eldest Harry is really keen on acting and performing, he is also interested in the other side of TV – behind the camera.

“The others are too young, so I’m not sure what they’ll be doing. As parents we can only support them, we can’t steer their direction, we’ll let them find their feet and support them in whatever they want to do.

“I’d also love to do some more acting this year as well.”

Joe then revealed he would go back to EastEnders.

Joe’s character Mickey was last seen 10 years ago (Credit: BBC)

He said: “I would go back to EastEnders as it was unfinished business. During my last stint, I caught meningitis, so I had to take a year off work.

I would go back to EastEnders as it was unfinished business.

“It meant I couldn’t get my character involved as much as I wanted to. If I go back, I’d want to do it properly.”

EastEnders: What happened to Mickey Miller?

Mickey was the brother of Dawn Swann, who was played by Kara Tointon.

In 2008, Mickey took a job in the Cotswolds saying there was nothing left for him in Walford. He briefly returned in 2011 for Darren Miller’s wedding to Jodie Gold.

However Darren called off the wedding as he felt guilty for sleeping with Lauren Branning.

