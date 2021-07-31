Pregnant Stacey Solomon shares touching message on Instagram for her unborn baby daughter

Stacey Solomon has shared a heartfelt message for her unborn baby on Instagram as she prepared keepsakes for the future.

The Loose Women star admitted she already adores her “darling daughter” – and the entire family can’t wait to meet her.

Stacey, 31, also moved social media followers with another reassuring quote attributed to author Roald Dahl.

Mum-of-three Stacey Solomon is expecting her first daughter (Credit: Loose Women YouTube)

What did Stacey Solomon post on Instagram?

Stacey uploaded clips showing her making gifts for the little one she and Joe Swash are expecting on her Insta Stories account.

Several videos shared on Thursday (July 29) revealed her putting together little decorations.

She did this by putting rose petals, a rose and fairy lights in bell jar.

Stacey also showed fans what the finished gift looked like in a Stories snap captioned with the Dahl quote.

What were the touching words Stacey shared?

She wrote: “To my darling daughter. Just a little something from me to you.”

Stacey continued: “May it always remind you of mummy and how excited we all are to meet you.

I’ll tell you all about the butterflies in my tummy I have every time I think of you.

“When you’re bigger I’ll tell you all about the butterflies in my tummy I have every time I think of you.

“Love you already to the moon and back. Mummy.”

Stacey Solomon shared some touching thoughts on Instagram (Credit: Instagram @staceysolmon)

What was the quote Stacey used?

Said to have been penned by Roald Dahl, Stacey included some reassuring words as she revealed her crafting achievement.

The caption read: “As the night gets dark, let your worries fade.

“Sleep peacefully knowing you’ve done all you can do for today.”

Stacey – who recently indicated she would take a short break from social media – later noted how making memories with her kids is on her mind.

The mum-of-three admitted she would miss her boys as they spend time with their dads as she shared a pic of youngest son Rex.

Stacey said during the Insta Story update yesterday (Friday July 30): “It’s the boys’ last day before they’re off on their holidays with their daddies.

The doting mum will miss her boys! (Credit: Instagram @staceysolmon)

“So I’m going to spend the day trying to find something fun to do with them to remember me by.

“(They’re only going for a week but it feels like forever).”

