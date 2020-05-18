Stacey Solomon compared to a 'sexy Afghan hound' by Joe Swash after makeover

TV's Stacey Solomon wasn't sure at first whether boyfriend Joe Swash comparing her to a 'sexy Afghan hound' was a compliment or not.

Taking a break

But luckily for Joe, Stacey took it in good humour when he made the comparison after she finally washed her hair for the first time in a week.

Talking in Instagram stories, Loose Women star Stacey revealed she was overjoyed to get some time to herself to wash and dry her hair as her children were all asleep for once.

Sitting in the sunshine with Joe, Stacey revealed that their boys were asleep so they were taking a well-earned break together.

What happened?

Stacey went on: "Can you believe I've washed my hair? It's beautiful isn't it?"

To which Joe replied: "You look like a sexy Afghan hound."

Stacey turned to look at her boyfriend with a confused expression on her face before then sharing a picture of her alongside an Afghan hound, writing: "He may be onto something."

She added: "I actually love this dog so much. It really was a compliment."

Making the most of it

Stacey also posted an adorable picture on her grid of her cuddling baby Rex and showing off her clean blow dried locks.

She revealed she was going to try and make her new hair 'last a few weeks'.

"Just Because," she wrote. "The new nose scrunch is my favourite. And because I had to have one picture on the grid with my clean, dry, Afghan Hound hair do."

Stacey added: "I’m going to try and make this last a few weeks, who knows when I’ll get the opportunity to wash and dry it again!

"I hope you’re all okay, thinking of you always... Happy Sunday everyone. Love you."

Family life

It was then business as normal as Joe returned to painting the shed and Stacey entertained the children.

She revealed she let her roast dinner go cold so she could cuddle Rex, 11 months, to sleep while Joe and Zachary, 11, and Leighton, seven, ate theirs.

She then attempted to heat her dinner up with hot gravy before the family settled down to a movie night.

