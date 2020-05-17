Stacey Solomon apologises after making unfortunate 'Muslim' error in teething post

Embarrassed Stacey Solomon has apologised after she accidentally typed 'Muslims' into an online post about teething.

Stacey, 30, had reached out to fans and asked for help after her 11-month-old son Rex began suffering with sore gums.

Stacey Solomon accidentally wrote 'Muslim' in an Instagram post about teething (Credit: Instagram/ @StaceySolomon)

But after being given some advice, the Loose Women star made a faux pas when sharing the tip on social media.

Writing on Instagram, Stacey told her 3.3 million followers how much Rex had enjoyed eating frozen yoghurt bunnies.

She added: "Lots of you said to tie knots in a Muslim and freeze it for him to chew on so I have. Thank you, you're the best."

She has apologised for her autocorrect blip (Instagram/ @StaceySolomon)

Stacey, who has three children, has since realised her mistake and apologised.

Feeling red-faced, she said in a video: "Oh my God, I hate my autocorrect so much.

"I meant to write muslin, not Muslim. I'm so sorry. I promise I didn't tie up a muslim and put him in the freezer!"

Fans have told Stacey not to worry about her unfortunate error (Credit: StaceySolomon)

Fans forgive

Given how lovely Stacey is, it's unsurprising that she has been inundated with kind messages about her error.

One fan said: "I'm actually a muslim and found it hilarious, so don't worry!

"We all know you so well from your stories and we love you. Peace x."

Another added: "Hi, lol as a muslim I knew what you meant, it's harmless autocorrect, don't worry about it."

A third even teased: "I just wanted to let you know that I'm a muslim and tying me in knots and freezing me will for sure not help Rex with his teething!"

Sharing a shot of all the sweet messages to her account, Stacey added: "Your messages are making me smile.

"I'm so glad I'm not the only one. I love you all so much."

She added: "Thing is, it's just me here. Not everyone does but I do ALL of my Instagram myself.

"Edit every video, film everything, write captions, EVERYTHING. So it's never perfect I'm afraid!"

Meanwhile, Stacey has been busy planning Rex's 1st birthday. The tot turns one this month and something tells us her 'at-home' party will be epic!

