Stacey Solomon admits she's scared to go outside amidst lockdown rules confusion

Television presenter Stacey Solomon says she's completely confused about the new lockdown rules.

The Loose Women star addressed her concerns on Friday's episode.

Discussing the complications surrounding social distancing, Stacey said she feared getting it wrong.

"I am actually scared"

She said: "It actually makes me really nervous.

"Sometimes I think it is really simple, just keep two metres apart.

Stacey shared her concerns on Loose Women (Image credit: ITV)

"But actually it is not as simple as that. If you are going down a narrow walk and you see someone - you think do I go first?

"Do I step back? Do I go in? If you are on the beach - how do you stop other people's children from running over?"

She continued: "I am actually scared to go anywhere because I don’t know how to keep the social distancing etiquette.

"It makes me fear going out"

"I don’t know if it’s because I’ve got really comfortable in my own home but it makes me fear going out."

On the set of Loose Women, the panelists maintain social distancing by each sitting at least two metres apart.

Stacey, Christine Lampard and Linda Robson all sat far away from one another.

The panelists maintain social distancing on set (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Coleen Nolan joined the panel via video link.

This isn't the first time Stacey has shared her coronavirus concerns.

Earlier this month she let her some 3.3 million Instagram followers that she was barely leaving the house.

She wrote: "I'm off to do our food shop while Joe holds down the fort here.

"I don't know why but I've really struggled to leave the house and do shop runs and stuff.

"I've only done it twice since this all began.

"I get really comfortable at home in my 'safe place' and then feel really anxious to leave."

Coleen Nolan videoed in on Friday's Loose Women (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile her partner Joe Swash says he's convinced he's already had coronavirus.

Speaking to the Mirror Online last month, he said he'd felt very unwell earlier in the year.

He said: "I think I may have had corona in the last week of Dancing On Ice."

"In the final week of the competition I was really ill, I had a bad ear, I was being sick quite a lot, I had fever.

Despite his health woes, Joe won the series with ice skating partner Alex Murphy.

