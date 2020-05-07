Stacey Solomon shuts down rumours she’s split from Joe Swash

TV's Stacey Solomon has addressed rumours she's split from Joe Swash after previously quitting social media for 'personal reasons'.

Earlier this week, the star said she was taking a break from Instagram for the day due to "personal reasons".

Stacey Solomon has shut down rumours her and Joe Swash have split (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, some fans feared her comment meant she and Joe had split.

Yesterday, the Loose Women star returned to work to pre-record some shows with safety measures in place before taking to Instagram to set the record straight.

Addressing 'these strange, scary and emotional times' she reassured fans that her and Joe are still very much together.

What did Stacey say?

Stacey wrote: "'Personal reasons' isn't code for divorce (we aren't married you know what I mean) it just means some things are happening in our lives personally at the moment.

Stacey shared an Instagram post addressing split rumours (Credit: Instagram)

"And some things aren't mine to share."

Continuing, she added: "We love you all and hope you're all OK.

"These are really strange, scary and emotional times and it's not easy for anyone."

And, showing fans a glimpse of the fun relationship they have come to love about Stacey and Joe, she added: "P.S. me and Hoe [Joe's nickname] laughed so much trying to take this picture because our hands are so awkward.

"He wanted me to hide his nails too which was impossible."

Stacey also shared a sweet video of Joe presenting her with dinner after a hard day at work.

Joe presented Stacey with a delicious looking dinner (Credit: Instagram)

Joe's dinner surprise

She wrote: "Hoe came through with my after work dinner surprise."

It looked like Joe had come up trumps with an Indian takeaway to keep his girlfriend happy.

Split rumours started after worried fans noticed Joe had been absent from Stacey's social media updates since April 23 when she posted a cute picture of them sharing a smooch, calling Joe: "My love, my life."

How did the rumours start?

On Monday she 'quit social media' before returning on Tuesday when she tried to reassure fans by writing: "Lots going on here at the moment but all of the boys are safe and well, which we are so grateful for."

She then posted updates of her sons as they celebrated Leighton's eighth birthday but Joe was nowhere to be seen.

Worried fans got in touch to ask whether the couple were having problems.

"Can you post a pic of Joe to put our minds at ease?" one asked, while another commented: "Beautiful... Where's Joe?"

A third added: "Hope Joe is well as haven’t seen him on posts for past few days. Stay safe."

