Stacey Solomon on Lorraine and holding her baby inset
News

Stacey Solomon announces baby girl’s name and shares ‘special connection’ to daughter Rose

Beautiful name for a beautiful little girl

By Nancy Brown

Stacey Solomon has revealed her new baby girl’s adorable name and fans are in love.

The Loose Women panellist announced she had welcomed her third baby with husband Joe Swash on February 11.

And now the couple – who have six kids between them – have revealed her adorable name.

Stacey Solomon chatting on Lorraine
Stacey Solomon has revealed the name of her new baby girl (Credit: YouTube)

Stacey Solomon announces baby name

Fans had been speculating ahead of the birth that Stacey had “revealed” her daughter’s name in an Instagram post.

They were certain she’d be called Pearl after Stacey shared some crafting she’d been doing which was dotted with tiny pearls.

Our little Belle. Our beautiful, delicate baby girl.

Sharing the name details to Instagram, Stacey confirmed that her new baby girl is in fact called Belle.

Stacey shared: “Belle. Our little Belle. Our beautiful, delicate baby girl. Who will forever remind us of the bluebells that are about to bloom as you bring the spring with you into the world…

“And a little special connection to your Rose. To the moon and back Belle. Forever and always.”

Stacey shared one picture of Belle and one of Rose at the same age, with both girls wrapped in the same shawl.

Stacey fans react

Fans of Stacey and Joe were absolutely loving the choice of name, with many admitting it was a beautiful name for a beautiful little girl.

One said: “Belle!!! Omg the most beautiful name.”

Another added: “Such a stunning name for a perfect little girl. Absolutely over the moon for you all.”

A third commented: “Such a beautiful name for such a beautiful baby girl.”

‘Emotional mess’

The baby name news comes after Stacey admitted she was an “emotional mess” after welcoming the little girl.

She said: “My milk came in today so I’m an emotional mess.”

Stacey then added: “She’s incredible and the other Pickles are just in love with her.”

Read more: Stacey Solomon defended as she’s hit by backlash days before baby’s birth

YouTube video player

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts. 

Related Topics

Baby Joe Swash Stacey Solomon

Trending Articles

Vanessa Feltz with Ben Ofoedu
Ben Ofoedu admits ‘unbelievable’ trolling over Vanessa Feltz split and ‘most horrific three weeks of his life’
Gyles Brandreth wearing a chef's hat on This Morning today
This Morning today: Gyles Brandreth sparks complaints with behaviour in cooking segment
Vanessa Feltz speaking and inset with Ben
Vanessa Feltz’s ex Ben Ofoedu dealt career blow as ’sides are drawn and she comes out on top’
Bradley Barney Walsh
Bradley Walsh dealt blow by ITV as primetime show ‘quietly axed’
Joe Swash smiling, Stacey Solomon on Lorraine
Stacey Solomon shares adorable video of newborn baby daughter with sweet nod to Joe Swash
Rob Rinder looking cross on GMB today, Angela Rayner
GMB today: Robert Rinder loses his cool in heated interview as he admits he ‘doesn’t care’ about viewer backlash