Stacey Solomon has revealed her new baby girl’s adorable name and fans are in love.

The Loose Women panellist announced she had welcomed her third baby with husband Joe Swash on February 11.

And now the couple – who have six kids between them – have revealed her adorable name.

Stacey Solomon announces baby name

Fans had been speculating ahead of the birth that Stacey had “revealed” her daughter’s name in an Instagram post.

They were certain she’d be called Pearl after Stacey shared some crafting she’d been doing which was dotted with tiny pearls.

Our little Belle. Our beautiful, delicate baby girl.

Sharing the name details to Instagram, Stacey confirmed that her new baby girl is in fact called Belle.

Stacey shared: “Belle. Our little Belle. Our beautiful, delicate baby girl. Who will forever remind us of the bluebells that are about to bloom as you bring the spring with you into the world…

“And a little special connection to your Rose. To the moon and back Belle. Forever and always.”

Stacey shared one picture of Belle and one of Rose at the same age, with both girls wrapped in the same shawl.

Stacey fans react

Fans of Stacey and Joe were absolutely loving the choice of name, with many admitting it was a beautiful name for a beautiful little girl.

One said: “Belle!!! Omg the most beautiful name.”

Another added: “Such a stunning name for a perfect little girl. Absolutely over the moon for you all.”

A third commented: “Such a beautiful name for such a beautiful baby girl.”

‘Emotional mess’

The baby name news comes after Stacey admitted she was an “emotional mess” after welcoming the little girl.

She said: “My milk came in today so I’m an emotional mess.”

Stacey then added: “She’s incredible and the other Pickles are just in love with her.”

