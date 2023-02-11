Stacey Solomon welcomes third baby with Joe Swash as she ‘flew into world’

Stacey Solomon has had her baby, just weeks after revealing her shock pregnancy.

Stacey and husband Joe Swash are already parents to son Rex and daughter Rose, as well as Stacey’s sons Zachary and Leighton and Joe’s son Harry.

So the adorable new arrival means the pair, who live at Pickle Cottage, are now the proud parents of a brood of six!

Stacey Solomon has given birth to her third baby with husband Joe Swash (Credit: YouTube)

Stacey Solomon announces birth of baby

The Loose Women star revealed she had welcomed her third baby with husband Joe today.

Stacey wrote on Instagram: “She’s Here 🤍🥲😭 Our beautiful, daughter born at home with all of your brothers and sister ready to snuggle you forever and ever. You literally flew into our world 😂…

“And none of us can quite believe your thick dark head of hair that we just can’t get over.

“We can’t believe your here 🥹 Welcome to the world beautiful girl, thank you for the last few months in my tummy, we can’t wait to love you forever and ever we are so grateful we get to be your family.”

Stacey’s secret pregnancy

The star announced that she was pregnant with her fifth child back in December last year.

Stacey announced the news in a video on Instagram where she surprised husband Joe.

In the video, Stacey is seen telling her husband to enter the bathroom as she held out the pregnancy test to show him the results.

Joe says in the video: “What are you holding? You’re joking! This is the best news bubba!”

She captioned the video: “So grateful and cannot believe I am saying this… Another little pickle is on the way… A HUGE surprise, but one that we are so thankful for.”

Stacey went on to share her excitement in her Stories, where she revealed her “nerves” regarding the pregnancy.

She said: “We are soooo excited! I’m nervous about my noon. But so so excited.”

The couple are now parents to six children (Credit: Splash News)

How many children does Stacey have?

The Loose Women star and Joe already have two children together – son Rex, born in 2019, and daughter Rose, born in October 2021.

She also has two sons from two previous relationships, Leighton and Zachary.

Joe also has a son, Harry, from a previous relationship.

