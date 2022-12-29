Pregnant Stacey Solomon admits she’s ‘nervous’ as she shares fears over baby number five

Pregnant Stacey Solomon has shared her fears after revealing the news that she is expecting her fifth baby.

The Loose Women panelist announced last night (December 28) that she is pregnant again.

In the video on Instagram, Stacey could be seen telling her husband Joe Swash to enter the bathroom as she held out the pregnancy test to show him the results.

Joe says in the video: “What are you holding? You’re joking! This is the best news bubba!”

Stacey Solomon is pregnant with her fifth child (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Pregnant Stacey Solomon reveals ‘nerves’

She captioned the video: “So grateful and cannot believe I’m saying this… Another little pickle is on the way… A HUGE surprise, but one that we are so thankful for to the moon & back bub.”

I can’t believe we are having another baby! I’m nervous about my noon.

Stacey also went on to share her excitement in her Stories, where she revealed her “nerves” regarding the surprise pregnancy.

“I can’t believe we are having another baby! We are soooo excited,” she said.

Perhaps revealing a little too much information, she then shared: “I’m nervous about my noon. But so so excited.”

Stacey and Joe already have two children – son Rex, born in 2019, and daughter Rose, born in October last year.

The singer also has two sons from two previous relationships, Leighton and Zachary, while Joe has a son, Harry, from a previous relationship.

While trying for baby Rose, Stacey revealed that she’d sadly suffered from a number of miscarriages.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash shared the news on Insta (Credit: Splashnews)

The couple recently tied the knot at their cottage.

At the time, Stacey shared: “The most special day that we didn’t ever want to end. We love you all and the special community we’ve built here so so much and couldn’t wait to share these moments with you.

“Joe lost his father at the age of 11 and so did my dad. A huge part of our wedding day was reflecting on how this had a huge effect on them and how hard it is, even to this day to deal with.”

