Stacey Solomon fans convinced she’s ‘leaked’ unborn baby’s name with latest Instagram video

Stacey Solomon is due to give birth any day now and fans think she’s dropped a massive hint about the name of her unborn baby.

The Loose Women star has been sharing her pregnancy journey with her followers after she announced that she was expecting her fifth child in December last year.

In a recent Instagram post, she shared a super cute video of one of her crafting ideas for her daughter’s bedroom, and some followers are convinced that she’s dropped a major clue for the name.

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon is set to give birth to her fifth child very soon (Credit: ITV)

Stacey Solomon fans convinced she’s ‘leaked’ unborn baby’s name

Stacey’s fans are convinced that the pregnant star has revealed her unborn baby’s name in her latest Instagram post.

The TV star announced that she and her husband Joe Swash were expecting their third child together in December last year.

I’m guessing the baby is going to be called Pearl.

Ever since she announced the exciting news, Stacey has been busying herself with crafts while waiting for her baby girl.

In an adorable post, she shared her latest creation for her daughter’s nursery with her followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

In the video, she showed herself making a miniature hot air balloon using pink beads and pearls.

She captioned the video: “From mummy with love little one… Patiently waiting for you to be here, we are all so exited to finally meet you baby girl… She’s very comfy apparently, letting me know who’s boss already.

“Now just need to find a safe out of reach little cubby hole to put this in.”

Fans are convinced that they know Stacey’s unborn baby’s name (Credit: ITV)

After spotting that Stacey used pearls for her hot air balloon, fans are convinced that they already know the baby’s name.

One fan commented: “By any chance are you going to call her Pearl??”

Another said: “Is this a clue to her name? Pearl.”

Someone else also wrote: “I’m guessing the baby is going to be called Pearl.”

A fourth added: “Could her name be pearl?”

Read more: Stacey Solomon defended by fans as she’s hit by huge backlash ahead of birth of baby

What do you think Stacey’s baby will be called? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.