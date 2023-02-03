Stacey Solomon is due to give birth to her fifth baby any day now, but that hasn’t stopped the star from coming under intense backlash.

Earlier this week, the Sort Your Life Out star came under fire on Twitter over the treatment of the pet rabbits shown in the episode.

Now, after getting no response from Stacey, who presumably has other things on her mind, the haters have taken to her Instagram comments.

And, as a result, the star has come in for some pretty fiery comments.

In fact, the trolls seem to have set up home in the comments section of her last grid post.

It was shared before the show aired – about her surprise baby shower.

Stacey Solomon under fire ahead of birth of baby

After Sort Your Life Out aired earlier this week, viewers appeared keen for an outlet on which to vent their anger.

And it appears many settled on heavily-pregnant Stacey‘s Instagram post.

With the star smiling broadly in the pictures as she celebrated the impending new arrival, the comments came flooding in.

“Are you going to be addressing the issue of the animal cruelty shown in Sort Your Life Out? It’s absolutely shocking what you have done to them poor rabbits!!” slammed one.

“You need to educate yourself on rabbit welfare ASAP. The treatment of the rabbits on that show was shameful,” said another.

‘She’s going to come back to all these hateful comments’

However, in Stacey’s absence, her fans rushed to her defence.

“I doubt Stacey knew the risks of rabbit hutches and like so many others used them assuming since they are sold then they must be safe.

“Also let’s not forget Stacey is about to have a baby any day now so she may not be able to respond to pushback straight away,” one pointed out.

“People sending awful messages and writing nasty things to someone who may have been unaware!” declared a second.

“The woman is literally about to or may possibly have already had a baby and maybe she’s busy with that,” said another.

“I’ve got a feeling Stacey’s had her baby and she’s going to come back to all these hateful comments,” said another.

“I haven’t seen the episode but there’s a chance she just didn’t know what she did was wrong, and in that case you could be educating her rather than ripping her apart!”

Stacey Solomon baby shower backlash: ‘People are struggling to pay bills’

However, that wasn’t the only complaint made on the post.

Others took exception to the fact that Stacey had enjoyed a baby shower for her unborn baby girl.

Which, she did say, was a total surprise and organised by her sister and her pals.

“People are struggling with bills and you post this,” slammed one.

“And how much money has that all cost? The amount of babies or young children it could have fed instead. It breaks my heart,” said another.

‘Give her a break’

Stacey’s followers had her back again, though.

“It was not showy or opulent – held FOR her by her sister & friends in her house. A teddy, a few balloons, sweets and treats.

“What is wrong with you??? Do you want us all going back to the cave in loin cloths??? Jesus, give her a break for God’s sake,” slammed one.

“Okay, so are you not allowed to have anything nice anymore because other people are less fortunate? Get a grip,” another said.

“So she can’t enjoy a special day because of other people who don’t have as much? Also her family and friends organised it, they can spend their money to support their sister and friend if they wish,” another hit back.

