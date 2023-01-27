Stacey Solomon announces gender of unborn baby as she admits children are ‘so excited’

Stacey Solomon has revealed the gender of her unborn baby and says her children are “so excited”.

The 33-year-old announced she was expecting her fifth child – and third with hubby Joe Swash – in December last year.

And now, Stacey has confirmed to fans that the latest addition to their family is a little girl.

Stacey is a mum of four and has another on the way (Credit: ITV)

Stacey Solomon reveals gender of unborn baby

Stacey, who is eight months pregnant, took to her Instagram on Thursday (January 26) to announce the news in a sweet post.

Donning a brown bra and joggers, Stacey looked sensational with her bump on show, while cradling her 14-month-old daughter, Rose.

“When Rose Found Out She’s Going To Have A… Sister,” Stacey captioned the post.

Stacey continued: “So excited to share with you that we are going to be saying hello to another darling daughter soon. Sisters.

“The boys are so excited. And the thought of Rose having a little sister as well as all of her amazing big brothers has filled our hearts.”

The X Factor star then shared a sweet quote: “A sister is a gift to the heart, a friend to the spirit, a golden thread to the meaning of life – Isadora James.”

Stacey concluded the heart-warming post with: “I have the most incredible sisters in the world. They are my everything. I’m so excited for the boys, Rose and our newest little girl…”

Stacey is expecting her third baby with beau Joe (Credit: CoverImages)

Stacey’s fans gush over news

Plenty of Stacey’s fans and showbiz pals took the comments to send their congratulations and well wishes.

“Solomon Swash Sisters. Just perfect and a beautiful bond for life love you all,” gushed Mrs. Hinch, Stacey’s bestie.

TOWIE star Lydia Bright commented three love heart emojis, while Kate Thornton wrote: “That’s lovely Stace! Congratulations to you all!”

So excited to share with you that we are going to be saying hello to another darling daughter soon.

“Yay so excited for you,” gushed one fan.

Another added: “Congratulations!! I’m sure Rose will be a brilliant big sister and the boys will certainly love another little sister to dote on.”

Echoing their thoughts, a third penned: “Congratulations this is such lovely news! She will have a best friend forever.”

Stacey and Joe baby news

Stacey and Joe announced their baby news shortly after Christmas.

The star shared a video of the moment she told Joe she was pregnant alongside a heartwarming caption.

Stacey said: “Me + Him = [baby emojis]. So grateful & can not believe I’m saying this…

“Another little pickle is on the way… A HUGE surprise, but one that we are so thankful for. To the moon & back bub.”

Read more: Pregnant Stacey Solomon says she ‘can’t breathe’ and ‘feels gross’ ahead of due date

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.