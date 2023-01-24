Pregnant Stacey Solomon says she ‘can’t breathe’ and ‘feels gross’ ahead of due date

Pregnant Stacey Solomon is getting ready for the arrival of her baby with her husband, Joe Swash.

But as the due date is getting closer, Stacey took to Instagram to share her latest pregnancy struggles.

In a video, the presenter claimed that she’s at the stage in her pregnancy where feels ‘gross’ and she just wants to ‘roll everywhere’.

Loose Women presenter Stacey Solomon revealed that she ‘couldn’t breathe’ ahead of her baby’s due date (Credit: Instagram)

Stacey Solomon baby updates

Stacey announced that she was pregnant with her fifth child just after Christmas last year.

As she gets ready to pop, the presenter took to Instagram to poke fun at herself as she claimed that she ‘feels so gross’.

In her Instagram story, Stacey opened up to her followers saying: “I feel like so gross at the minute, you know I’m just at that stage where I like actually can’t breathe.”

She added that she was ‘so massive’ that her pyjamas no longer fit her anymore.

“I’m like… and I’m so massive. Oh my god look at my clothes, my poor pyjamas don’t fit me. I’m like in a crop top at the minute.”

Trying to pull down her t-shirt, Stacey explained that her clothes couldn’t fit over her baby bump.

The Loose Women panellist revealed: “It won’t go down, no matter what I do… I could pull these up a bit to be fair, but even then.”

Stacey shared that she feels like a ‘sloth’ in her latest Instagram story (Credit: ITV)

Stacey then joked that she felt like a sloth before stating that she wishes she could ‘teddy bear roll’ everywhere.

She said: “But I just feel like a sloth, like an absolute sloth right now.

“I want to just roll everywhere. I don’t want to walk anymore, I just want to like teddy bear roll.”

Stacey is already a mum of four and this will be her third child with her husband Joe.

On December 30, the pair shocked their fans when they revealed that their baby will be coming ‘sooner than we thought’.

As Stacey showcased her blossoming baby bump in an Instagram post, she wrote: “Coming soon… Much sooner than we thought.”

