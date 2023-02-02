Sort Your Life Out, hosted by Stacey Solomon, came under fire last night (February 1) amid claims of “shameful and disgusting” treatment of animals.

The episode focused on the Fall family as Stacey tried to help them declutter their home.

But the treatment of the Fall family’s rabbits caused an uproar from viewers, who urged the BBC to investigate the episode.

The Fall family originally housed their rabbits in their conservatory (Credit: BBC)

Sort Your Life Out: Stacey Solomon urged to rectify ‘shameful’ treatment of animals

The Fall family asked for Stacey’s help with decluttering their home, which was filled to the brink with 2,137 toys, 452 books, 13 guitars, 61 mugs and 1,274 tools.

Dad Dan’s unfinished DIY projects had also caused a lot of clutter. And Stacey’s team eventually found £2,000 worth of money and cheques once the mess was cleared.

But it was the treatment of the family’s rabbits which caused outrage from viewers.

The Fall family’s rabbits were originally housed in an indoor set-up in the family’s conservatory.

After the Sort Your Life Out team decluttered the home, the rabbits were moved to an outdoor enclosure.

Stacey said in the programme: “Now that the rabbits have moved out of the conservatory and into their new home in the garden, it can finally be used as a living space for the humans of the family.”

Julia and Dan were moved to tears by their conservatory’s new look, but emotions also ran high from viewers for other reasons.

The rabbits were moved to an outdoor enclosure in Sort Your Life Out (Credit: BBC)

BBC urged to investigate after the episode

Viewers flocked to Twitter to complain after watching the rabbits move from their indoor enclosure to a smaller outdoor enclosure.

One viewer pleaded to Stacey Solomon: “We enjoy watching your decluttering show but moving the rabbits into a tiny hutch outside from a lovely indoor setup was sad!

“In that case shouldn’t the dog and cats have been moved outside into cages too? All pets are part of the family.”

Another viewer asked the BBC to rectify it: “Locking a rabbit in a hutch is cruel, causing serious mental and physical health problems.

“They need a minimum of 60 square feet. You have just publicly broadcast animal cruelty and people will think this is okay. Please rectify.”

A third viewer also claimed: “Wow. Stacey Solomon promoting animal neglect on #SortYourLifeOut.

“Shameful and disgusting.”

Another viewer also complained to the BBC: “@BBCOne Disappointed by the size of the rabbit hutch provided by #SortYourLifeOut.

“I understand the program is not about pets. But research into what would be the best housing should have taken place to show a correct representation.”

‘Bunny is no longer in the small pen,’ claims family friend

However, one Twitter user who claimed to be a friend of Dan and Julia said that they were confident that “Bunny is no longer in the small pen”.

They wrote: “Lots of comments on here about the lovely couple Dan and Julia. I went to their wedding.

“I’m very confident, Bunny is no longer in the small pen.”

ED! contacted representatives for Sort Your Life Out and Stacey Solomon for comment.

Sort Your Life Out with Stacey Solomon continues on Wednesday, February 9 at 9pm on BBC One. Episodes are also available on BBC iPlayer after airing.

