Nick Knowles accused of ‘copying’ Stacey Solomon as DIY SOS star hits back

Nick Knowles has hit back after being accused of “copying” the Stacey Solomon show Sort Your Life Out.

Nick Knowles‘ Channel 5 show, New Year Clearout, began airing this January – at the same time that Stacey’s show returned.

And, after watching a couple of episodes, the comments began…

New Year Clearout presenter Nick Knowles hit back at a troll on Twitter (Credit: Channel 5)

Nick Knowles hits back at claims he ‘copied’ Stacey Solomon

Presenter Nick recently replied to a viewer on Twitter who accused him of copying Stacey‘s Sort Your Life Out.

The Twitter user wrote: “Hey @StaceySolomon how do feel about @MrNickKnowles basically copying your programme?”

I think you’ll find neither of us is the first to make a decluttering show.

While Stacey didn’t reply, Nick didn’t take kindly to the accusation and quickly hit back at the troll.

After previously fronting Nick Knowles’ Big House Clearout, Nick responded: “If you think they’re the same you haven’t seen both shows – and I think you’ll find neither of us is the first to make a decluttering show.

“There have been many before us. And imagine if there was only one cooking show? Which of the hundreds would you pick?”

If you think they’re the same you havnt seen both shows – and I think you’ll find neither of us is the first to make a decluttering show – there have been many before us.

And imagine if there was only one cooking show? Which of the hundreds would you pick? 😂😂 — Nick Knowles (@MrNickKnowles) January 26, 2023

Fans have their say

When the shows first aired, a lot of fans were pretty confused over which came first.

One said: “Who did it first? Stacey Solomon‘s Sort Your Life Out or Nick Knowles: Big House Clearout?”

Another added: “I’ll be honest, I haven’t properly watched either one, I’ve just seen clips, but – what is the difference between the concept of Nick Knowles‘ #BigHouseClearout and Stacey Solomon‘s #SortYourLifeOut?”

A third commented: “I’m so confused. Does @StaceySolomon know @channel5_tv has taken #SortYourLifeOut, put Nick Knowles on it and called it #Bighouseclearout?”

Nick’s show first aired in August 2021. Stacey’s, meanwhile, started over the Easter of 2021. But it’s highly likely both were being filmed around the same time.

Nick Knowles said he tries to get behind the ‘psychological driver’ of the people on his show (Credit: Channel 5)

Read more: Sort Your Life Out: Stacey Solomon urged to rectify ‘shameful’ treatment of animals

Counselling given?

When another fan asked if the people who Nick is helping to declutter their homes are offered counselling, Nick said that they are.

The fan commented: “I do wonder how many revert to their old ways after you’ve gone because their core issues haven’t really been addressed.”

But Nick defended his show, saying that he always tries to understand the “psychological driver” behind the hoarding behaviour of people on his show.

Nick wrote: “That’s why I spend so much time in the show trying to get to the psychological driver for their behaviour. Until you deal with that – it will revert back.”

Are you a fan of Nick Knowles? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.