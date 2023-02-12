Stacey Solomon an ’emotional mess’ as she gets to grips with her newborn

In the latest Stacey Solomon news, she’s admitted she is an “emotional mess” following the birth of her fifth baby.

Loose Women star Stacey told Instagram fans on Saturday (February 11) evening she was getting to grips with breastfeeding again.

The 33-year-old also thanked her fans in an emotional Stories post for their support and well wishes.

She confirmed the new arrival – her and husband Joe Swash’s third child together – yesterday, writing: “Our beautiful daughter born at home with all of your brothers and sister ready to snuggle you forever and ever.”

Stacey Solomon baby news

Sharing an image showing her and Joe weighing the little in a blanket, Stacey revealed her joy at how family matters are progressing.

She wrote on the sweet Insta Story pic: “I’m sitting in bed doing the cluster feeds ahead of the night time (I forgot how hard breastfeeding is at the beginning but I’m so excited to establish it).

“Your messages, comments, stories and everything are just so, so, so amazing. Thank you. I’m so grateful for my family on here and I just love you.”

I’m an emotional mess.

Stacey continued: “My milk came in today so I’m an emotional mess. But love you all lots and lots and can’t wait to catch up with you all properly.

“She’s incredible and the other Pickles are just in love with her. This video makes me cry.

“Goodnight everyone see you on the other side of the night feed.”

How many children do Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have in their family?

Stacey and Joe’s brood includes six children.

As well as the new tot, they are also mum and dad to son Rex, three, and daughter Rose, one.

Stacey also has two elder sons, Zachary, 14, and Leighton, 10, from previous relationships.

Joe is also dad to Harry, 15, who he shares with a former partner.

Stacey and Joe got hitched last July after eight years as a couple.

However, Stacey didn’t reveal they would be adding to their family until December, when she was eight months pregnant.

