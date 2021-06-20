Pregnant Stacey Solomon has returned home from her latest hospital stay with her toddler son Rex.

The Loose Women star, 31, spent last week in and out of hospital after Rex suffered a “nightmare accident“.

The two-year-old had taken tumble in the garden and badly cut his mouth.

But after a worrying week, Stacey and Rex have finally returned home after two separate overnight stays.

What has Stacey Solomon told fans?

Taking to Instagram, Stacey – who is expecting her fourth child – admitted she is exhausted.

The pregnant star also told fans she is now suffering from swollen feet.

Sharing a a beautiful picture of Rex and the family dogs, Theo and Peanut, Stacey wrote: “Home sweet home – it’s been a funny old week.

“But being home and seeing Rex back with his fur brother and sister has just made my heart happy.

“Theo’s face is just a mood…it’s exactly how I feel right now to be tucked up with these three.”

Stacey had to stay overnight in hospital with Rex two times last week (Credit: Instagram Story/ Stacey Solomon)

Stacey continued: “Thank you for your loveliness all week. I love you all.

“I’m going to rest this bump and my swollen hooves. I think I could sleep for a week.”

Addressing her little man, she added: “Pickle, we love you to the moon and back always.”

What happened to Stacey’s son Rex?

Stacey’s “nightmare” began earlier in the week when Rex fell over while playing in the garden.

At the time, Stacey said her fiancé Joe Swash was left “in tears”.

Rex was initially patched up with adhesive butterfly strips before returning to hospital for a small operation.

Stacey has thanked fans for their ‘loveliness all week’ (Credit: YouTube/ Loose Women)

But after being stitched up inside his mouth following an overnight stay, Rex’s temperature spiked.

Doctors then told worried Stacey to take him back into hospital.

At the time, she told her 4.5 Instagram followers: “Aw guys we are back in triage because Rex’s temperature has been spiking tonight.

“They’re sure it’s all okay but because he’s little and post-op they won’t take any risks, so it looks like we are in for the long haul tonight.

“It’s been the longest, most emotional week. I honestly don’t know how I’ve even got one eyelash still on.”

Thankfully, it looks like Rex is finally on the mend, meaning Stacey can finally get some well-earned rest!

