Stacey Solomon revealed her son Rex stayed in hospital overnight as she updated her fans on the toddler after he suffered a “nightmare” accident.

Thirty-one-year-old Loose Women star Stacey, pregnant with her fourth child, took to Instagram to let fans know that the two-year-old toddler was doing well.

Stacey told fans that they were waiting for a hospital bed for Rex (Credit: Instagram)

What did Stacey Solomon say about Rex?

Stacey had revealed that the tot had fallen over and hurt his lip.

She also told fans that fiancé Joe Swash had broken down in tears because it was a “nightmare accident”.

Receiving butterfly stitches, Stacey then revealed that they had been waiting for a bed at the hospital so Rex could go in and have some proper stitches because the butterfly ones kept popping out.

Showing a series of videos on her Instagram Stories featuring Rex playing in the garden, Stacey explained that they had been sent back home by the hospital because there was a lack of beds.

“We have had to come back home because there were lots of more urgent little ones who needed care,” she said.

“And Rex couldn’t wait any longer without some food and water so we are playing in the garden waiting to find out when to go back again.”

Rex looked to be doing just fine in hospital (Credit: Instragram)

What did Stacey in her update?

However, when she got the call, Stacey – in true Stacey style – packed overnight bags and some of Rex’s favourite things.

And this morning she showed a happy little boy drawing Peppa Pig on his hospital bed, smiling to the camera.

First of all showing footage of her baby bump, Stacey captioned the video: “From me, a very pokey out bump this morning.

“And pickle who’s enjoying some Peppa drawing with his dine [dinosaur emoji].”

What happened to Rex yesterday?

Yesterday (Monday June 14), Stacey told fans about the accident.

“We had a nightmare yesterday,” she began.

“Rex fell over in the garden and we were like, ‘Up you get,’ and then we looked and it was not an up you get situation.

“He hurt his lip so we took him into A&E and he had some little butterfly strips put on.”