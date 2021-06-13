Stacey Solomon left her Instagram fans gushing as she showed off her growing baby bump.

The Loose Women star, 31, recently announced she’s pregnant with her fourth child – her second baby with fiancé Joe Swash.

On Saturday, the mum-of-three was glowing as she cradled her bump while wearing a blue swimsuit.

What did Stacey Solomon say on Instagram?

In the pictures, Stacey smiled as she gazed down at her blossoming bump.

The star said: “Oh Hello Little One. This may well be more food baby than actual baby the way I’ve eaten this weekend but it’s made me smile so much tonight.

“The sunset is so pretty so I took a picture and I’ll always look back at it and treasure the bread and the baby forever.”

Stacey added: “I was so gutted when I had Rex early and didn’t document growing him.

“We didn’t think we would get to do it all again so I’m taking all the pictures I can.”

Fans told Stacey she was glowing in the image, while others started predicting the gender of her unborn baby.

And many of her followers think she’s having a girl!

One person commented: “Baby girl this time.”

Another said: “So having a girl!”

A third added: “Aww what a beautiful little bump, I definitely think that’s a pink one in there.”

However, a fourth commented: “Definitely a boy.”

Stacey is a mum to three boys – Zachary, 13, Leighton, nine, and Rex, two.

She has Zachary and Leighton from past relationships while she has Rex with Joe.

The couple announced their happy news on Instagram earlier in the week.

Stacey shared a beautiful family photo featuring herself, Joe and the boys alongside baby scan photos.

The star wrote: “We are growing another pickle. We’ve never felt so grateful… I have no words.

“We didn’t think we would get the chance. We love you all to the moon and back.

“Lots of love From Me, Joe, Harry, Zach, Leighton, Rex, and our little pickle.”

Stacey also told her fans that she suffered devastating miscarriages in their attempts to get pregnant.

Alongside a photo of a negative pregnancy test and a teddy bear, Stacey explained: “For a really long time we’ve been trying for another pickle. It didn’t work out and this was our news quite a few times.”

Stacey said they decided they were “so lucky already to have our boys” and stopped trying.

However, after feeling “so yuck”, she went to “check what was going on”.

She added: “We were so grateful to hear an extra heartbeat in my tummy. We honestly couldn’t believe it.”

