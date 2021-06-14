Stacey Solomon has taken to Instagram to reveal her son, Rex, was rushed to hospital after a “nightmare” fall.

The pregnant star, 31, revealed the two-year-old split his lip while playing in the garden of their home.

However, Stacey and fiancé Joe Swash decided to seek medical advice after Rex’s lip started to bleed.

Stacey Solomon revealed her youngest son was rushed to hospital (Credit: Instagram Story/staceysolomon)

What did Stacey Solomon share on Instagram?

On Instagram Story today (June 14), the couple sat together as they updated fans on Rex’s condition.

Stacey shared: “We had a nightmare yesterday. Rex fell over in the garden and we were like, ‘Up you get,’ and then we looked and it was not an up you get situation.

“He hurt his lip so we took him into A&E and he had some little butterfly strips put on.”

Stacey went on: “I’m going back today to get him proper stitches, because it’s in a really awkward place.

“But he was so good and he didn’t make a sound. He was just like, ‘Yeah, fix it,’ to the doctor. But he was so good.”

Furthermore, Stacey went on to reveal that Joe had been worried than she was.

Stacey’s son Rex is on the mend (Credit: Instagram Story/staceysolomon)

Meanwhile, the presenter later told fans she was back in hospital to get “proper stitches” for little Rex.

She explained: “I’m nervous for today but I know he will be a little star and I will be there the whole time. We will send daddy off to get some supplies.”

However, the pair were later sent home in order to treat “more urgent” cases.

In a new update, Stacey shared a snap of the youngster in the garden as he played on his bike.

We had a nightmare yesterday

“Rex couldn’t wait any longer without some food and water,” she said, adding: “We are playing in the garden waiting to find out when to go back again.”

And it didn’t take long for fans to show their support.

One said: “@StaceySolomon @realjoeswash really hope little pickle Rex is ok xx.”

A second added: “Hope Rex is feeling better soon. What a brave boy.”

Stacey shows off her baby bump

The incident follows shortly after Stacey gave fans a glimpse at her growing bump.

In the snap, the star was seen cradling her stomach as she enjoyed the sunshine.

Alongside the heartwarming post, Stacey penned: “Oh Hello Little One. This may well be more food baby than actual baby the way I’ve eaten this weekend but it’s made me smile so much tonight.

“The sunset is so pretty so I took a picture and I’ll always look back at it and treasure the bread and the baby forever.”

The Loose Women panelist fell pregnant with her fourth child after suffering from devastating miscarriages.

Speaking of the news, she said: “We were so grateful to hear an extra heartbeat in my tummy. We honestly couldn’t believe it.”

