Joe Swash has been left at home with the kids as Stacey Solomon has headed off for a spa break.

Stacey, 31, told her Instagram fans she’s taking a couple of days away with her sister this weekend.

And although the Loose Women star can hardly bear to be away from her kids, not even a mild blunder could prevent her from taking some time out.

Stacey Solomon is pregnant with her fourth child (Credit: Loose Women YouTube)

‘Exhausted’ Stacey

Stacey revealed to her Insta followers yesterday (Friday June 11) why she is taking a trip this weekend.

She explained on her Stories account that sis Jemma had booked them a spa night together as a Christmas present.

However, due to coronavirus lockdown restrictions, they haven’t been able to make use of her gift.

Pregnant Stacey also noted how exhausted she is, writing: “I honestly could sleep for a week at the moment.”

Leaving the kids with Joe Swash

A separate Story update showed Stacey hugging her youngest, Rex. She made it clear how much she would miss her young family.

Stacey captioned the image: “Getting some cuddles in before we go.

I actually hate leaving home.

“I’m so excited to spend some time with my sister but I actually hate leaving home. Sad as it is I would bring the boys to the spa if I could.”

Cuddles before going away (Credit: Instagram @staceysolomon)

Spa ‘gaffe’

A later instalment confirmed that Stacey and Jemma had made it to their destination.

Another Story update showed Stacey joking about getting room service – in which Stace posed with an ice bucket.

However – as it turns – Stacey was not able to kick back and relax fully. That’s because she and Jemma actually checked into the wrong hotel!

She laughed with followers this morning: “We actually came to the wrong spa. Only my sister could manage that.”

However, it turns out the hotel accommodated them anyway.

Stacey chuckled: “Felt like Mary and Joseph looking for an inn.”

She later confirmed they had made it to where they were supposed to be, revealing the spa was an hour away from where they had been.

Joe must’ve been glad to be able to stay at home with the kids!

Stacey Solomon has left the kids with partner Joe Swash (Credit: Instagram @staceysolomon)

Stacey announced she and Joe are to become parents again earlier this week.

She explained the date of their wedding this summer has been pushed back so that all of their kids can attend.

Joe later commented on Insta: “Thank you for all of your kind messages.

“I love Stace and our boys so much – I honestly can’t wait. I already love you so much little one.”

