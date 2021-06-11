Nadia Sawalha trolled after comment about Loose Women co-star Stacey Solomon being pregnant

Nadia Sawalha has been trolled following a comment about Stacey Solomon being pregnant.

Earlier this week, the Loose Women star shocked fans as she announced her fourth pregnancy on Instagram.

Despite the happy news, some users were far from impressed over Nadia’s comment on the post.

Nadia Sawalha has been trolled on Stacey Solomon’s post (Credit: ITV)

Stacey Solomon pregnant: What did Nadia Sawalha say?

Stacey’s announcement photo featured herself alongside fiancé Joe Swash and her three sons.

It read: “We are growing another pickle. We’ve never felt so grateful… I have no words.

“We didn’t think we would get the chance. We love you all to the moon and back.

Read more: Stacey Solomon reveals she’s postponed wedding following baby news so ‘all her kids can go’

“Lots of love From Me, Joe, Harry, Zach, Leighton, Rex, and our little pickle.”

Following the post, Nadia, 56, who shares a close bond with the mum-of-three, posted her excitement.

She commented: “Phew! Have been praying it would stay a secret for as long as you wanted! Love you all.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Nadia’s message causes a stir

But it appears some took issue with Nadia’s sweet message.

One commented: “Bore off Nadia! It’s Stacey’s wonderful news! Not everything is about you and the fact you already knew! You’re always trying to steal other people’s limelight… Congrats Stacey.”

A second complained: “We get it, you knew before everyone else.”

It’s always about Nadia!

Another penned: “It’s always about @nadiasawalha.”

A fourth raged: “If you look at everyone else’s comments they just say congratulations etc. Nadia has to let everyone know that SHE knew before everyone else.

“It is all about Nadia and her NEED to be in the limelight. No doubt Nadia will strip off this week sometime and post it on the gram because she’s jealous of all this attention Stacey’s getting and needs a bit.”

Nadia and Stacey appear on Loose Women together (Credit: ITV)

However, others took a different approach.

Praising Nadia, one said: “How hard keeping that secret but what a great friend you are to do it.”

A second replied: “Your comment is rude, it amazes me how people can be so nasty.”

Read more: Joe Swash breaks silence on Stacey Solomon’s pregnancy in cute post

A third added: “Go away trolls!”

Furthermore, a fourth shared: “Oh my goodness, does it matter who knew first? Some of these comments are really unkind, please be kind. This is wonderful news! And should be celebrated.”

As well as Nadia, the star was congratulated by Kate Ferdinand, Rochelle Humes and Amanda Holden.

Stacey Solomon pregnant: Why has the star postponed her wedding?

Meanwhile, Stacey, 31, recently announced she has pushed back her wedding day.

Before announcing her pregnancy, Stacey and Joe planned to wed at Pickle Cottage next month.

However, their new addition has postponed their plans.

She explained on Instagram: “We are going to move it back a bit, maybe not until next year but we both said we’d be a bit gutted to look back at pictures and all of our babies weren’t there.

“So for the sake of a few months we will do it when they are all here.”

As well as two-year-old son Rex with Joe, the star is a mum to Zachary, 12, and Leighton, eight.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.