After news Stacey Solomon is pregnant, her fiancé Joe Swash has broken his silence.

Stacey announced the exciting news on Wednesday (June 9) on her Instagram.

In a heartwarming post, she told fans: “We are growing another pickle!”

Following an outpouring of love from fans and followers, Joe has now shared his reaction to the news.

Joe Swash broke his silence on Instagram (Credit: Insta Stories)

What did Joe Swash about Stacey Solomon say on Instagram?

He told his 1.8 million followers on Instagram: “Thank you for all of your kind messages. I love Stace and our boys so much. I honestly can’t wait.”

Joe added: “I already love you so much little one…”

Alongside a series of snaps on Wednesday, Stacey gushed about the exciting news.

She wrote: “We’ve never felt so grateful… I have no words.

Read more: Stacey Solomon’s new clothing range makes ‘£1.5 million in 14 days’

“We didn’t think we would get the chance. We love you all to the moon and back.

“Lots of love From Me, Joe, Harry, Zach, Leighton, Rex, and our little pickle.”

‘Pickle’ is Stacey’s nickname for her children. She loves the nickname so much that she’s even named her house Pickle Cottage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

It’s been a long journey to this amazing announcement for Stacey and Joe.

Earlier this year, she confessed her dream to have another little one.

They’ve been trying to have another child for a while, however, tragically Stacey previously suffered a miscarriage.

She told fans: “For a really long time we’ve been trying for another pickle. It didn’t work out and this was our news quite a few times.

“We decided we were so lucky already to have our boys. It is our biggest privilege in life and we are so grateful to be parents so we stopped trying and counted ourselves so so so blessed already.”

Stacey expecting fourth baby (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Stacey Solomon reveals she has been feeling exhausted for weeks

When confirming her latest happy news, she told fans that she had been feeling “yuck” and was worried about might happen.

She added: “For a while now I’ve felt so yuck. Even though I thought about what it felt like I didn’t even want to go and check at first because well, just because you know (I don’t like to write it).

“But yesterday we went to check what was going on. And we were so grateful to hear an extra heartbeat in my tummy. We honestly couldn’t believe it.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.