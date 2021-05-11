Stacey Solomon has a lot to celebrate after reportedly making “£1.5 million in just 14 days” with her In The Style collection.

The Loose Women star, 31, released her first clothing range with the online retailer last month.

And fans are clearly loving the pieces!

According to The Sun, the presenter has already bagged a huge amount of cash.

The publication claims: “Stacey’s In The Style range has been so well received and it’s selling out.

“In the first 14 days the sales topped £1.5m which is absolutely incredible. Stacey’s popularity is unbridled and her girl-next-door appeal makes her range incredibly popular.”

It’s believed the team are “blown away” by the sales – and it’s clear to see why!

Meanwhile, In The Style founder Adam Frisby told The Mirror that he is unable to disclose exact figures.

He shared: “The Stacey range was an incredibly successful launch and selling through 80% of the range within the first 24 hours, but we are unable to give out specific figures around this.”

Stacey Solomon has reportedly made £1.5m with her In The Style collection (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When did Stacey Solomon release her In The Style collection?

The popular star first shared the news of her collection last month.

She called the range a “pinch me” moment as she posed in the garden of her home.

Wearing a dress from the line, Stacey wrote: “In The Style have asked me to create my very own collection and it’s all because of you guys.

“I honestly can’t even tell you how much this means to me, not just because it’s such an amazing opportunity but because they’ve given me so much support in being able to fully make a collection from the very beginning. Starting from every single tiny detail for us all.”

Furthermore, Stacey explained the collection caters for all sizes and shapes.

ED! has contacted Stacey’s representative for comment.

Stacey called the fashion collection a ‘pinch me’ moment (Credit: BBC One)

What else has Stacey been up to?

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Stacey opened up on her fears that burglars may target her new house.

The ITV star recently moved into the pad with fiancé Joe Swash and her three sons.

During a fan Q+A, one asked if they could see a floor plan of her new £1.3million house, affectionately nicknamed ‘Pickle Cottage’.

She replied: “I would love to do a full house tour from the front door all the way through and put floor plans up but I’m scared it’s a burglar’s dream.

“Am I being paranoid or is it a burglar’s dream to show the floor plans and layout? Not that I have anything to rob.”

Furthermore, Stacey and Joe plan to wed in the property this summer.

