Stacey Solomon has taken to Instagram to show off her blossoming baby bump.

The Loose Women star treated herself to a well-deserved pamper today (June 17), as she coated her stomach in a “bump mask”.

It comes after a “traumatising” few days for Stacey after rushing her son, Rex, to hospital.

Stacey Solomon showed off her baby bump on Instagram (Credit: Instagram Story/staceysolomon)

What did Stacey Solomon share on Instagram?

However, the star appeared her usual self as she updated fans on her day.

Rolling up her dress on camera, Stacey showed off her growing bump ahead of testing the product.

The much-loved star went on to pull out the mask from Rochelle Humes‘ baby line, My Little Coco.

She shared: “Feel like actual poo, it’s so muggy today so I bought a bump mask the other day and left it in the fridge.

“So I’m using it on my little bump to hopefully cool down.”

In addition, Stacey said: “Rex is gone down for a nap so I bought this the other day. Going to treat myself to a bump mask, even though I don’t have much of a bump.”

Stacey treated herself to a pamper session (Credit: Instagram Story/staceysolomon)

In the following clip, Stacey went on to joke her boobs were “strong enough to hold anything” while tucking her dress into her bra.

She added: “Tucked my dress under my boobs because they’re strong enough to hold anything. C’mon then.

“It’s so nice and cold, oh yeah happy Thursday.”

Stacey opens up on her ‘traumatising’ week

Meanwhile, Stacey also gave fans an update on her son Rex, two.

According to the ITV star, the tot is on the mend following an overnight visit to the hospital.

Rex had previously fallen over and hurt his lip.

At the time, Stacey shared: “We had a nightmare yesterday. Rex fell over in the garden and we were like, ‘Up you get,’ and then we looked and it was not an up you get situation.

“He hurt his lip so we took him into A&E and he had some little butterfly strips put on.”

However, the youngster seemed completely fazed just days after the incident.

I feel more traumatised than Rex from this week

Updating fans on his condition, the pregnant star said today: “Rex is doing well with his stitches. One more day of the ster-strips holding the proper stitches in place and then I can peel them off for good.

“He’s been such a good little boy. I can tell they’re bugging him but he just gets on with it and let’s me re stick and everything. I’m so proud of you pickle.”

Furthermore, Stacey said: “Today I’m going to try and rest up. I feel more traumatised than Rex from this week.”

