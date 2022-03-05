Elizabeth Hurley’s son Damian pays emotional tribute to Shane Warne

Following the sad death of Shane Warne, Elizabeth Hurley‘s son Damian has paid an emotional tribute.

Cricketer Shane died on March 4 following a suspected heart attack. He was 52.

On Saturday, 19-year-old Damian expressed his heartbreak on Instagram and said Shane was a “father figure” to him.

Shane was engaged to Damian’s mum Elizabeth from 2011 to 2013.

Damian, Elizabeth Hurley’s son, paid tribute to Shane (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Damian Hurley tribute to Shane Warne

Model Damian shared a series of photos of himself as a child with Shane and mum Elizabeth.

He wrote: “I’m still trying to wrap my head around this…

“SW was a father figure to me for most of my formative years and was truly one the best men I’ve ever known.”

Shane and Elizabeth were engaged between 2011 and 2013 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He added: “My heart is broken. Thinking of and sending love to all SW’s family.”

Many of Damian’s followers sent their support as one commented: “So sorry for you loss.”

Another wrote: “Wonderful photo memories. I am so sorry for your loss.”

It came just hours after actress Elizabeth paid her own tribute to her ex-fiancé Shane.

She said on Instagram: “I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever. RIP my beloved Lionheart.”

Shane sadly died on March 4 following a suspected heart attack (Credit: SplashNews.com)

On Friday, the news of Shane’s death broke leaving many devastated.

A statement from the cricket legend’s management company said he had passed away from a suspected heart attack.

It read: “It is with great sadness we advise that Shane Keith Warne passed away of a suspected heart attack.

“Despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived.

“The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

Tributes for Shane

Tributes poured in on social media.

Piers Morgan wrote: “Absolutely devastated to hear that @ShaneWarne has died from a heart attack aged just 52.

“He was a genius cricketer, a supreme entertainer, a fantastic bloke and a great loyal friend for many years.”

Meanwhile, BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker tweeted: “He came on Breakfast just a couple of weeks ago & was as effervescent as ever.

“What a talent he was. He had a huge impact on cricket and will be sorely missed by so many.”

