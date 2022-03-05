Shane Warne’s heartbreaking final tweet just hours before his death

Shane Warne made a poignant final Twitter post just hours before he passed away yesterday (Friday March 4).

The late Aussie cricket legend, 52, paid tribute to fellow sporting star Rod Marsh in his last tweet.

The double blow left cricket fans reeling, with thousands hailing both in an outpouring of sympathy on Twitter.

Shane Warne RIP: What was his last post on Twitter?

In the early hours of Friday morning, Shane reacted to the news about Rod Marsh’s death.

Former Australian wicketkeeper Rod, 74, died after suffering a heart attack eight days earlier.

Shane praised Rod highly, sending his very best wishes to members of the cricketer’s family.

Shane tweeted: “Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed.

“He was a legend of our great game & an inspiration to so many young boys and girls.

“Rod cared deeply about cricket and gave so much – especially to Australia and England players.

“Sending lots & lots of love to Ros and the family. RIP mate.”

Shane added a heart emoji at the end of his post.

Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed. He was a legend of our great game & an inspiration to so many young boys & girls. Rod cared deeply about cricket & gave so much-especially to Australia & England players. Sending lots & lots of love to Ros & the family. RIP mate❤️ — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) March 4, 2022

‘Lost for words’

Many of Shane’s followers, fans and cricketing peers told of their complete disbelief that two such important cricket figures were lost within such a short amount of time.

Over ten thousand comments were left on Shane’s final tweet – and many took the opportunity to pay fond tribute to Shane and Rod at the same time.

The tweet was also tweeted over 30,000 times within 24 hours and given over 180,000 Likes.

Shane’s Instagram account also became an online destination for fans to offer their condolences, with thousands of comments left.

His most recent post was made earlier this week. It showed a throwback photo of Shane looking lean – and in the caption he vowed to be “shredded” once again.

Shane wrote: “Operation shred has started (10 days in) and the goal by July is to get back to this shape from a few years ago! Let’s go #heathy #fitness #feelgood.”

