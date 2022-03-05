Elizabeth Hurley pays heartbreaking tribute to Shane Warne after death

Elizabeth Hurley has broken her silence following the death of her ex-fiancé Shane Warne.

Cricket legend Shane sadly died on March 4 at the age of 52 following a suspected heart attack.

Shane and the actress were in a relationship for three years before their split in 2013.

She’s paid a heartbreaking tribute to Shane, calling him her “beloved Lionheart”.

Actress Elizabeth has paid tribute to Shane following his death (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Elizabeth Hurley tribute to Shane Warne

Elizabeth shared a string of photos of herself and Shane alongside a touching caption.

Read more: Cricketer and Elizabeth Hurley’s ex Shane Warne dies aged 52 as tributes pour in

She said: “I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever.

“RIP my beloved Lionheart @shanewarne23.”

Elizabeth called Shane her “ beloved Lionheart” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans commented on the emotional post, with many sending condolences to Liz and paying tribute to Shane.

One said: “So sorry for your loss.”

Another wrote: “A lovely tribute.”

A third added: “Larger than life, will be so sadly missed not just by us Aussies but people worldwide.”

Shane and Elizabeth went public with their relationship back in 2010.

Shane died from a suspected heart attack (Credit: YouTube/ITV)

Their relationship blossomed and he proposed on a yacht in 2011.

The pair stayed engaged until 2013, when they went their separate ways.

Shane had previously said on ITV’s Lorraine: “When we were together we both had a great time. Unfortunately it didn’t work out.

“It wasn’t something that she or I did wrong, it just fizzled out.

“We’re still great friends, we still keep in touch. It was the happiest time of my life. We’re good for each other and our kids get along great.”

On Friday, news broke that Shane had passed away in Thailand.

His management company said in a statement: “It is with great sadness we advise that Shane Keith Warne passed away of a suspected heart attack.

Read more: Davina McCall’s dad dies: Star left with ‘enormous hole in her life’

“Despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived.

“The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.