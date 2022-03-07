Shane Warne has been remembered by his daughter in a heartbreaking tribute after his shock death.

The Australian cricket legend tragically died of a heart attack last week aged just 52.

In a post on social media today (March 7), Shane‘s daughter Summer broke her silence as she paid tribute to her late dad.

Shane shared three children with ex-wife Simone Callaghan – Brooke, 24, Jackson, 22, and Summer, 20.

Taking to Instagram, his youngest daughter shared a selection of loving photos and videos.

The post included some recent videos of Shane, while others showed the star and Summer as a little girl.

This can’t be real life.

She wrote in the caption: “There is no words. It feels like I’m dreaming, waiting for someone to wake me up and tell me that you’re okay. This can’t be real life.

“There’s no way that life is this cruel to the most beautiful people on this earth. There’s no way that I will never hear your soft voice again telling me that ‘everything is going to be okay’ or how ‘proud’ you are of me.

“Or simply saying ‘goodnight’ or ‘good morning SJ I’ll see you in the morning, I love you.'”

Shane died from a suspected heart attack (Credit: YouTube/ITV)

Summer went on to highlight some special moments she shared with her dad.

Later on, she added: “I’d do anything to hear that laugh again, anything to hear your voice, anything to have one of your cuddles, anything to be with you again just one last time.

“I wish in your final moments before you went off to heaven and before you took your last breathe that I could tell you everything was going to be okay, and to hold your hand and tell you how much I love and look up to you. I took our time for granted dad and I would do anything to have more time with you on this earth.”

What else did Shane’s daughter say?

Summer went on: “Our time was robbed and I wish you would come back to me. You may not be alive dad, but you will forever live inside my heart. I will cherish the memories till my time is up on this earth and I am reunited with you again.

“I love you dad, forever and always will be my father no matter where you are. Love your little girl SJ and I will continue to make you proud.”

The tribute was flooded with messages of support, including a touching comment from her brother Jackson.

Summer shared a selection of photos of herself and dad Shane (Credit: Instagram Story/summerwarne)

He wrote: “I love you summer, I’m always going to be here for you.”

Piers Morgan added: “So sorry for your terrible loss, Summer. Your dad was a great man. My deepest condolences to you and all your family.”

Elizabeth Hurley’s son Damian added: “I love you so much.”

Last week, the news of Shane’s death broke leaving many people around the world devastated.

His management company explained in a statement that Shane had passed away from a suspected heart attack.

Shane was in Thailand at the time of his death on March 4.

