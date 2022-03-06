Piers Morgan ‘choked up’ over TV tribute to his ‘loyal friend’ Shane Warne

Piers Morgan said he became “choked up” over a TV tribute to Shane Warne following his death.

Aussie cricket legend Shane sadly died on March 4 at the age of 52 from a suspected heart attack.

On Sunday, former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers told his Twitter followers he had watched Sky News’ tribute to Shane.

Felt quite choked up watching Sky’s tribute repeat of their brilliant Shane Warne doc ‘Warne In A Million’ then I got to this bit and laughed out loud.

The star shared a video of part of the tribute to Shane, alongside the caption: “Felt quite choked up watching Sky’s tribute repeat of their brilliant Shane Warne doc ‘Warne In A Million’.

“Then I got to this bit and laughed out loud. He was so right.”

In the video, Shane is heard saying in the documentary: “In this day and age you’ve just got to be a little bit careful but sometimes, just say get stuffed to the fun police.”

Shane sadly died on March 4 from a suspected heart attack (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Many of Piers’ followers were quick to share their own tributes to Shane.

One said: “Classic Warnie. That’s why we all loved him.”

Another wrote: “A great character and will be much missed around the world.”

One added: “I still can’t believe he’s gone.”

It comes after Piers shared his heartbreak over Shane’s death on Friday.

Piers became ‘choked up’ over Sky’s tribute to Shane (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He wrote on social media: “Absolutely devastated to hear that @shanewarne23 has died from a heart attack aged just 52.

“He was a genius cricketer, a supreme entertainer, a fantastic bloke and a great loyal friend for many years.

“Just gutting news. RIP Warnie, I loved every minute in your company.”

Piers later shared another message in which he called it a “horribly sad day”.

He wrote alongside photos with Shane: “Some people in life make you laugh every time you see them. Shane Warne was always hilarious company.”

On Friday, the news of Shane’s death broke leaving many people around the world devastated.

His management company explained in a statement that Shane had passed away from a suspected heart attack.

It added: “The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

