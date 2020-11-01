Pierce Brosnan has paid tribute to the “greatest” James Bond, Sir Sean Connery.

Sir Sean died yesterday (October 31) aged 90, sparking celebrity tributes from around the globe.

But one of the most poignant has come from Pierce, 67, who himself played the super spy four times in the 1990s.

What did Pierce write in his message to Sean Connery?

Pierce took to social media site Instagram to share his message.

“Sir Sean Connery, you were my greatest James Bond as a boy, and as a man who became James Bond himself,” he began.

“You cast a long shadow of cinematic splendour that will live on forever.

“You led the way for us all who followed in your iconic footsteps. Each man in his turn looked to you with reverence and admiration as we forged ahead with our own interpretations of the role.”

Pierce said he was the best Bond (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Which Bond films did Pierce star in?

Pierce starred in GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough and Die Another Day, becoming the fifth actor to play James Bond.

Sir Sean was the very first, back in 1962.

Pierce continued: “You were mighty in every way, as an actor and as a man, and will remain so till the end of time.

“You were loved by the world, and will be missed. God bless, rest now, be at peace.”

Pierce played Bond in four films (Credit: YouTube)

What details have emerged after Sir Sean’s death?

After yesterday’s sad news, more detail emerged about Sir Sean’s death.

His wife Micheline revealed that he had been suffering from dementia.

“It was no life for him,” she said.

“He was not able to express himself latterly. At least he died in his sleep and it was just so peaceful.

Elsewhere, his daughter-in-law Fiona shared the last family portrait featuring the actor.

It was taken during his 89th birthday celebrations in August 2019.

