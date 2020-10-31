Bond actor Sir Sean Connery has sadly died at the age of 90, his family have confirmed.

The much-loved Scottish actor was best known for playing the British spy in the movie franchise.

His acting career has spanned decades, with the star winning an Oscar, two BAFTAs and three Golden Globes.

It is not yet known what the star died from.

Bond star Sir Sean Connery has sadly died at the age of 90 (Credit: Splash News)

Sean Connery was first big-screen Bond

Sean was the first actor to play James Bond on the big screen.

He appeared in seven Bond films – Dr No, From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice, Diamonds Are Forever and Never Say Never Again.

After news of his death broke online, tributes have flooded in.

“What a legacy he left behind,” said one fan.

“F*cking 2020,” said another. “RIP Sean Connery.”

“This is such a great loss,” another said.

Sir Sean Connery is one of the most talented, sophisticated, men that ever there was. So many have drooled at that voice and accent of his. May he rest in peace, what a legacy he has left.

Others took to the social media platform to share more memories of the veteran actor.

“RIP, Sean Connery. One of my all-time favourite actors. Besides Bond, I loved him in The Man Who Would be King and The Untouchables,” said one.

“So sad. What a legend. RIP,” another posted.

“I thought he’d live forever,” said another sadly.

The actor’s family confirmed the sad news (Credit: Splash News)

Tributes pour in

“James Bond never dies … he’ll always live on. RIP Sean Connery,” said another.

Others noted that, in spite of his advanced age, it’s incredibly sad news.

“Brilliant actor, proud Scottish, a very charming man, in spite of his age. I’m very sad. Rest in peace.” said one fan.

“Such a shame, but 90 years of awesome. RIP Mr Bond,” another fan posted.

The actor was knighted by The Queen back in 2000 for his services to film drama.

