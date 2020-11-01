Sir Bobby Charlton has been diagnosed with dementia. He was part of England’s 1966 World Cup winning squad.

The shock news was revealed by his wife Norma earlier today (November 1).

She said she had made the decision to reveal the diagnosis in the hope that it “could help others”.

He is widely regarded as the country’s greatest-ever footballer.

Sir Bobby Charlton has been diagnosed with dementia, his wife has confirmed

The sad news comes just days after his teammate Nobby Stiles passed away. He too suffered from dementia in his later years.

Sir Bobby is 83 years old.

His older brother Jack – who passed away in July – was also diagnosed with the disease in later life.

The Telegraph reported the news.

Lady Charlton also expressed a hope that the knowledge of Sir Bobby’s diagnosis could help others.

Lady Charlton confirmed Sir Bobby's diagnosis and said that the family were happy for this to be reported.

“She also expressed a hope that the knowledge of Sir Bobby’s diagnosis could help others.”

Lady Charlton revealed the news in the hope it could help others (Credit: Splash News)

Football fans react to the news

Fans of the former footballer were quick to comment on the news on Twitter.

“No,” said one. “So sad.”

“Oh nooooo, all those memories that will be lost,” another said sadly.

Another added: “Such a cruel thing to happen. Sending love to Bobby and his family.”

“Oh lord, no. A true gentleman of the game,” another commented.

“2020 can just do one. Awful news – thoughts with Sir Bobby and his family,” said another football fan.

“He’ll be well looked after and supported, he’s a hero to so many,” said another.

They added: “This news will generate further awareness and perhaps remind folk to still step forward when this kind of condition is suspected. The NHS IS STILL OPEN. Good luck Bobby, God bless.”

Sir Bobby played the whole of England’s 1966 World Cup match.

He also scored 249 goals in 758 games for Manchester United, helping them to their first ever European Cup win in 1968.

