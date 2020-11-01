The widow of Bond actor Sir Sean Connery has paid loving tribute to her husband of 45 years.

The veteran actor passed away yesterday (October 31) at the age of 90.

Tributes flooded in, with his son Jason also paying tribute to his father.

Now, however, widow Micheline has spoken out – and she’s revealed the 007 actor was suffering from dementia.

What did the widow of Sir Sean Connery say about his death?

Micheline revealed how she was with her husband as he gently slipped away in his sleep at their home in the Bahamas.

She told the Daily Mail he was a “model of a man” who had struggled to communicate in recent months because of his illness.

Micheline said: “It was no life for him. He was not able to express himself latterly. At least he died in his sleep and it was just so peaceful. I was with him all the time and he just slipped away. It was what he wanted.”

He had dementia and it took its toll on him. He got his final wish to slip away without any fuss.

She added that the dementia “took its toll” on the once vibrant Oscar-winning actor.

“He had dementia and it took its toll on him. He got his final wish to slip away without any fuss,” she said.

‘We had a wonderful life together’

Micheline, 91, also paid tribute to the Scottish actor and said they had a “wonderful life” together.

She also looked to the future and explained how “hard” it will be without him.

However, she’s glad that he went “peacefully”.

She revealed: “He was gorgeous and we had a wonderful life together. He was a model of a man. It is going to be very hard without him, I know that. But it could not last forever and he went peacefully.”

Funeral and memorial plans on hold

Details of Sir Sean’s funeral and memorial service have also been released.

And his publicist explained that, much like the rest of the world, COVID-19 will have an impact on when and how friends, family and fans can say goodbye to Sir Sean.

The statement read: “There will be a private ceremony followed by a memorial yet to be planned once the virus has ended.”

