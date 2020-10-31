Bond star Sir Sean Connery, one of the UK’s great icons of cinema, died today (October 31) at the age of 90.

Fans were left to reflect on a career in movies that lasted more than 60 years.

In 1988 he won an Oscar for his role in The Untouchables, but he will always be known for playing James Bond.

Sir Sean passed away in his sleep in the Bahamas (Credit: Cover Images)

How did Bond actor Sir Sean Connery die?

Sir Sean died peacefully in his sleep at his home in the Bahamas, after a long illness.

His son Jason released a statement saying: “We are all working at understanding this huge event as it only happened so recently, even though my dad has been unwell for some time.

“A sad day for all who knew and loved my dad and a sad loss for all people around the world who enjoyed the wonderful gift he had as an actor.”

James Bond producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said: “We are devastated by the news of the passing of Sir Sean.”

Sir Sean Connery has died at the age of 90. He was the first actor to play James Bond on the big screen in Dr. No in 1962, From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice and Diamonds Are Forever followed. pic.twitter.com/VaFPHCM5Ou — James Bond (@007) October 31, 2020

How many James Bond films did Sean Connery star in?

Sean’s James Bond career began in the early 1960s.

He was reluctant to take on the role of the super spy because it was a film series, but it was just the career jump he had been looking for.

A dashing Sean played 007 for the first five Bond films – Dr No, From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball and You Only Live Twice.

Soon he became disenfranchised with Bond, saying: “I have always hated that damned James Bond. I’d like to kill him.”

However, Sean did return for two more Bond films: Diamonds Are Forever (1971) and 1983’s Never Say Never Again.

In a recent Radio Times poll, Sean was voted the best-ever James Bond, beating out Daniel Craig.

He starred in Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade in the late 1980s (Credit: YouTube)

What other films was Sean Connery famous for?

Sean Connery’s long film career was much more than James Bond.

He starred in legendary director Alfred Hitchock’s Marnie in 1964, and appeared alongside his great friend, Sir Michael Caine, in 1975’s The Man Who Would Be King.

Moving into the 1980s, he scored global hits with Highlander and The Hunt For Red October.

And, he rounded off the decade with a memorable performance in Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade.

In it, he played Indiana Jones’ dad Henry Sr.

Did Sean Connery win an Oscar?

He won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor after starring alongside Kevin Costner in gangster flick The Untouchables in 1988.

Sean also won two BAFTA awards and three Golden Globe awards.

These were for The Untouchables, The Name Of The Rose and lifetime achievements.

Sean was knighted in 2000 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When was Sean Connery knighted?

Sean was nominated for knighthood in both 1997 and 1998, but because of his strong political views and support of Scottish independence, they were withdrawn.

He finally met the Queen in 2000, where he was knighted at Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh.

After the ceremony, he said it was “one of the proudest days of my life” and a “great honour for Scotland”.

Sir Sean was married to Michelle Roquebrune (Credit: Cover Images)

Was Sean Connery married?

Sean was married to Diane Cilento between 1962 and 1973, although they separated in 1971.

Sean then married French-Morroccon painter Micheline Roquebrune in 1975.

He had two sons – Jason and Stefan.

