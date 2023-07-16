Scarlett Moffatt shares beautiful wedding photo with partner and baby son

Scarlett Moffatt has shared a beautiful wedding photo featuring her partner and newborn son on Instagram.

In the gorgeous snap she posted yesterday (July 15) the former Gogglebox star is wearing a blue and black dress and holding son Jude, while policeman boyfriend Scott Dobinson stands alongside her in a smart suit.

Scarlett and Scott welcomed their first child last month (Credit: Splash News)

She added the caption: “Your first wedding with mammy & daddy, you make every day, event, moment just magical Jude.”

“Beautiful family photo”

Her followers certainly liked the photo, many sharing their appreciation in the comments. One fan said of Jude: “He is coming on lovely, looks very content,” while another simply commented: “Beautiful family photo.”

Another said: “Omg gorgeous. Honestly such a perfect photo.” Others shared heart emojis, while a few followers asked Scarlett where her dress was from.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scarlett Moffatt (@scarlettmoffatt)

Since welcoming baby Jude at the end of last month, five weeks early, Scarlett has been keeping fans updated on how she’s adapted to motherhood on social media.

Earlier this week, she shared a snap of herself holding Jude to celebrate him turning two weeks old. She said: “Sounds silly but me & Scott genuinely can’t remember what life was like before him. Like what did we do with our time, how we took for granted a HOT cup of tea & what did we do with all that sleep. This has been the greatest two weeks of our life.”

She first revealed her pregnancy in February, sharing a video of her chihuahua wearing a bib saying “I’m going to be a big sister” next to a scan picture.

Scarlett’s chance meeting with Scott

Scarlett first began dating Scott in late 2018, before they made it official the following year. Though they’ve known each other for 15 years, it was through a chance meeting that they began dating.

After Scarlett was worried about a stranger who she thought was taking photos of her home, she called 999. The policeman who responded to her was Scott, and as a result, they got back in touch.

Scarlett shot to fame on Gogglebox alongside her family in the mid-2010s (Credit: Channel 4)

Scarlett began her TV career on MTV’s Beauty School Cop Outs in 2013, before landing her breakout role on Channel 4’s Gogglebox alongside her family a year later.

She left Gogglebox after winning I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2016, and then co-hosted I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp from 2017 to 2018.

Read more: New mum Scarlett Moffatt stuns fans with her ‘incredible’ appearance in new photos with baby son

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to let us know what you think of this story.