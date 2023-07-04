New mum Scarlett Moffatt stuns fans with her ‘incredible’ appearance in new photos with baby son

Scarlett Moffatt recently welcomed her baby son and she’s now busy sharing adorable photos of the tot on Instagram.

The Gogglebox star and her partner Scott Dobinson announced the birth of their little boy last week. They revealed he had arrived early and they’ve named him Jude Xavier.

Now, Scarlett is settling into life as a new mum and she looks incredible doing it!

Scarlett Moffatt baby

The star shared photos of herself out with Scott and little Jude. The first picture shows Scarlett beaming while cradling her little boy. In the second image, Scott smiles at the camera while winding Jude.

Happy one week birthday to our little Jude Xavier our little miracle baby.

In the third photo, Scarlett is seen pushing Jude in his pushchair as the family enjoyed a day out. Finally, the last pic shows a cupcake with a number one candle to mark one week since Jude’s arrival.

Scarlett wrote: “Celebrating the greatest week of our lives. Happy one week birthday to our little Jude Xavier our little miracle baby.

Scott and Scarlett recently welcomed their son, Jude Xavier (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Still can’t believe technically you should still be cooking in my belly & that you’re here safe and sound. I’ll be forever grateful.”

Scarlett’s fans gushed over the pictures, with many complimenting the TV star. One said: “Scarlett you look incredible!!!!”

Another wrote: “You look fantastic! I think I didn’t leave the house for 3 months after I had my first baby!”

Meanwhile, someone else said: “You look incredible!!!”

Fans couldn’t get over Scarlett’s ‘incredible’ appearance (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Others gushed over “tiny” Jude as one commented: “Aww he’s so diddy. What a cutie.”

Another wrote: “Can’t cope he’s so tiny.”

When did Scarlett welcome her son?

Last week, Scarlett and Scott announced their son’s arrival. Sharing candid hospital photos of the moments after Jude’s birth, Scarlett wrote: “Jude Xavier Dobinson. My darling boy I can’t stop crying looking at you as I can’t quite believe you’re mine.

“You wanted to meet us early at just 35 weeks. Me & your daddy love you so much that I can’t even put this feeling into words. Our heart and soul feels complete & ready to burst. I will forever and always be grateful to be your mammy.”

She added: “I can’t thank @scottdobby enough & to the midwife’s Helen & Charlotte & all of the NHS team at Durham Hospital.

“You will all forever hold a special place in my heart for looking after us all with such compassion. Let the baby bubble commence.”

