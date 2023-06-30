The sweet meanings behind Scarlett Moffatt’s baby name for newborn son

Yesterday saw Scarlett Moffatt welcome her first baby with her boyfriend, Scott Dobinson.

Now, the sweet meanings behind her newborn son’s name have been revealed!

Scarlett Moffatt welcomes first baby

Yesterday saw Scarlett and Scott welcome their first child together. Earlier this year, Scarlett revealed that the couple were expecting. Yesterday saw her welcome a baby boy, five weeks early.

The former Gogglebox star took to Instagram to share the happy news with her 2.4m followers. She uploaded a couple of snaps of herself and Scott in the hospital with their baby boy.

“Jude Xavier Dobinson [blue heart emoji]. My darling boy I can’t stop crying looking at you as I can’t quite believe you’re mine. You wanted to meet us early at just 35 weeks. Me & your daddy love you so much that I can’t even put this feeling into words,” she captioned the post.

“Our heart and soul feels complete & ready to burst. I will forever and always be grateful to be your mammy,” she then added.

Meaning behind Scarlett Moffat and Scott’s name for their new baby

But what do Scarlett’s baby’s names mean? The star revealed yesterday that their son is called Jude Xavier. She’ll be glad to know that both names have some very special meanings.

The name Jude is of Greek origin and means “praised”. Jude is also the name of one of the apostles within the Catholic faith.

Meanwhile, Xavier has just as sweet a meaning. Xavier has a number of meanings, including “bright” and “splendid”. It is of Arabic, Spanish, and Basque origins. So sweet!

Fans go wild

Upon hearing the news that she’d given birth, plenty of Scarlett’s fans and followers took to the comment section of her Instagram to congraulate her and Scott.

“OMFG CONGRATS GORGEOUS GIRL,” Love Island star Chloe Burrows commented. “Massive congratulations Mamma Moffat,” Carol Vorderman wrote.

“Wowwwwww congrats darling,” Ferne McCann said. “Congratulations you two [heart eye emoji] unbelievable news,” former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison said.

“Ahhhhhh honey! Huge congratulations to you both,” Lisa Snowden wrote.

