Scarlett Moffatt welcomes first baby with Scott Dobinson as she shares candid pictures and adorable name

Ex-Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt has welcomed her first baby with boyfriend Scott Dobinson.

Scarlett, 32, announced the couple were expecting a baby earlier this year, sharing an adorable video of her scan.

Now she’s revealed that she’s given birth to a baby boy five weeks early. Not only that, she’s shared his adorable name and the first pictures of the tot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scarlett Moffatt (@scarlettmoffatt)

Scarlett Moffatt baby news

Posting on Instagram, Scarlett shared: “Jude Xavier Dobinson. My darling boy I can’t stop crying looking at you as I can’t quite believe you’re mine. You wanted to meet us early at just 35 weeks.

“Me & your daddy love you so much that I can’t even put this feeling into words. Our heart and soul feels complete & ready to burst. I will forever and always be grateful to be your mammy.

“I Can’t thank @scottdobby enough & to the midwife’s Helen & Charlotte & all of the NHS team at Durham Hospital. You will all forever hold a special place in my heart for looking after us all with such compassion. Let the baby bubble commence.”

Scarlett Moffatt pregnancy announcement

Back in February, Scarlett let her followers know that she was expecting a baby with a sweet clip of her scan. Sharing it on Instagram, the video showed her pet chihuahua sitting next to a photo of the scan. It was wearing a bib that read: “I’m going to be a big sister.”

The presenter wrote: “It truly feels like a dream writing this caption. Me & Scott are on cloud nine & we are so happy that we get to share this moment with you all.

“You are so loved already little one. Baby Dobinson coming soon.”

Scarlett Moffatt and Scott’s relationship

The pair first started dating in December 2018, eventually making it official in 2019. Although they’ve known each other for 15 years, they only started seeing each other by chance. Scarlett was worried about a stranger who she believed was taking photos of her home. Feeling scared, she called 999. Who was the policeman who responded to the call? Only Scott! He came to reassure her and they got back in touch.

Scarlett Moffatt and Scott Dobinson have known each other for 15 years (Credit: Splash News)

Speaking to The Mirror in 2021, she said: “Scott came to the house. My friend was in the house with me at the time and I was like, ‘He’s so fit, I really fancy him’.

“She said, ‘Why don’t you just comment on a picture on Facebook?’ So I commented on a picture of him and his dog Toby and put, ‘Ah, cute… and the dog’.”

They briefly split up when Scarlett was moving house in 2021, but they got back together 24 hours later.

Read more: Scarlett Moffatt and partner Scott reveal unborn baby’s gender and fans are thrilled

Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to share your congratulations to Scarlett and Scott.