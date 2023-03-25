Scarlett Moffatt and partner Scott have thrilled fans by sharing their unborn baby’s gender in a sweet Instagram reveal.

The mum-to-be, 32, announced she is expecting her first child in February.

And now TV personality Scarlett has opened up about how she will be having a little boy with partner Scott Dobinson.

Scarlett Moffatt and partner Scott are going to be parents (Credit: Cover Images)

Scarlett Moffatt shares baby gender reveal

Ex I’m A Celebrity Queen of Jungle Scarlett announced her latest baby news yesterday (Friday March 24).

She indicated a boy is on the way with a black and white clip showing her carrying a bouquet of flowers.

And as the footage burst into colour, it was clear the blooms were all blue.

She wrote in the post’s caption, punning on the soundtrack to her video: “In the great words of the Beatles… ‘Here comes the SON’ .”

‘Lots of happy tears and excitement’

Scarlett added: “Picture the scene, me and Scott go to find out if we are having a little boy or girl.

“We decide we are going to open the envelope at home just the two of us. Well we only made it to the first set of traffic lights before we opened it up.

We rushed to tell both our sets of parents.

“Lots of happy tears and excitement and then we rushed to tell both our sets of parents and my nanny and auntie Kirsty.”

Scarlett Moffatt cradles her baby bump (Credit: Instagram)

The Gogglebox star added: “It wasn’t a reveal party but it was very us and we wouldn’t have had it any other way.”

Within hours, thousands of fans expressed their delight by liking Scarlett’s sweet upload.

Scarlett said the baby gender reveal plan was ‘just me and Scott at home’ (Credit: Instagram)

‘We always wanted just a really intimate moment’

In a separate Instagram Story, Scarlett explained she and Scott had “found out a few weeks ago”.

She repeated to her 2.3million Instagram followers: “We always wanted just a really intimate moment of finding out the gender. And so we decided to get it in an envelope and we weren’t going to do a party or anything.”

