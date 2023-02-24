The boyfriend of pregnant Scarlett Moffatt, Scott Dobinson, has revealed why he “can’t ask her to marry him”.

The former Gogglebox star, 32, and her policeman partner, 37, recently announced that they were expecting their first child together.

While Scarlett and Scott have been together for four years, Scott opened up about why he doesn’t want to propose to her right now.

Scarlett and Scott are expecting their first child together (Credit: Cover Images)

Real reason boyfriend of pregnant Scarlett Moffatt ‘can’t’ propose

Speaking on the Scarlett Moffatt Wants to Believe podcast, Scott said: “I can’t physically ask her to marry me now because you’re pregnant – people [will say] like ‘it’s a cop out’.”

He explained that some couples feel it’s better to get married after they’ve had their first child.

What? So because I’m not going to ask you to marry me, you’re going to walk away.

“That really annoys me, when people have a child, then get married because they want to because they’ve got a family or whatever, because ‘this is perfect’.

“There’s some [other] people where [they’ll say] ‘they’ve only done it because they’ve had a kid and they feel like they have to’. No, they wanted to.”

Scarlett Moffatt and Scott Dobinson have been together for four years (Credit: Cover Images)

Scott went on to say: “It’s really annoying just because you haven’t got a ring on someone’s finger or married them – there’s many reasons.

“At the minute, whenever I post anything on my social media or Scarlett’s, guaranteed most comments is ‘Oh, lovely, now put a ring on it’.”

He added: “The thing is they don’t know – I might not even be religious, I might not believe in marriage. They don’t ask them questions, they say ‘put a ring on it before you lose it’.

“What? So because I’m not going to ask you to marry me, you’re going to walk away and go ‘someone will put a ring on it’. The world isn’t Beyoncé – get over it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scarlett Moffatt (@scarlettmoffatt)

Scarlett and Scott’s pregnancy announcement

In a joint Instagram post, Scarlett and Scott shared a snap of their baby scan.

Their caption read: “It truly feels like a dream writing this caption.

“Me and Scott are on cloud nine and we are so happy that we get to share this moment with you all. You are so loved already little one. Baby Dobinson coming soon.”

Read More: Scarlett Moffatt announces exciting baby news with sweet social media post

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.