Scarlett Moffatt ‘heals any bad blood with her mum as baby Jude brings them closer than ever’

Scarlett Moffatt recently welcomed her adorable baby son Jude and it seems the new arrival has brought her and her mum closer together.

The former Gogglebox star announced the birth of her first child, Jude Xavier, at the end of last month. At the time, Scarlett said little Jude had arrived early at 35 weeks.

Now, according to a new report, the arrival of Jude had brought Scarlett and her mum Betty “closer than ever”.

Scarlett’s son Jude has reportedly brought her and her mum “closer” together (Credit: Channel 4)

Scarlett Moffatt son brings her and her mum ‘closer’

A few years ago, reports alleged that Betty had take money from her daughter to fund a lockdown gambling habit. However, Scarlett nor Betty addressed the claims.

Their relationship has always appeared in good spirits and now a source claims baby Jude has strengthened their bond even more.

A source told OK!: “Scarlett is very forgiving and hates any kind of bad blood so she did struggle badly with her mum when everything went down.

“But the baby has definitely brought them closer. Betty has really been there for Scarlett recently, spending a lot of time with her since Jude’s arrival. It’s just what Scarlett needed.

“During the pregnancy, Scarlett had to swallow her pride and lean on her mum because after all, it’s at times like that when you realise how much you really do need your mum. They’re closer than ever now and Scarlett is so much happier. She can’t stand any animosity. The pregnancy and birth have brought them back to the closeness they shared before the fall-out.”

A rep for Scarlett declined to comment when approached by ED!.

Scarlett and her mum found fame on Gogglebox (Credit: Photo by James Warren/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)

Scarlett on welcoming baby son

Saturday Night Takeaway and I’m A Celebrity star Scarlett is settling into life as a new mum and she looks incredible doing it.

Days after welcoming Jude, Scarlett told fans: “I know I’m bias and have lots of oxytocin running through my body right now, but I can’t believe this bundle of beautiful is our baby boy.

“I’m doing great after the whirlwind of him coming so early, thank you so much for asking.”

